Sunday Gospel Music Nights at The Station Inn

Local music veteran Val Storey is partnering with some Station Inn regulars and other friends like Larry Cordle and Mike Rogers to bring gospel music evenings to the Station Inn. Storey, who is a regular at the Inn on Monday nights, has long had a passion for gospel music and is enthusiastic about the upcoming Sunday Gospel nights.

“We will be having some incredible, very well-known guests in the near future. We are putting the calendar together now for guest appearances.” Storey said upcoming guests might include talents like Bradley Walker and Chris Golden (son of William Golden of the Oak Ridge Boys) and many other stellar performers.

“Some of the guests we will be letting the public know about, and some will just be by chance, due to the fact we would have to sell reserved seats for well-known guests.”

Sunday Gospel at The Station Inn will start at 4:30 every Sunday afternoon beginning this Sunday, May 6. Visit the calendar at www.stationinn.com for more information.









