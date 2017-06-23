Katy Perry’s Rejection of Her Childhood Faith Should Concern Christians

Publisher's Note: Katy Hudson, who adopted the stage name Katy Perry, recorded a contemporary Christian album in Nashville before her meteoric rise into pop stardom. Called simply "Katy Hudson," the debut project was a mix of Christian rock and contemporary Christian music and touched on themes of a teenager growing up as well as Hudson's faith in God.

The project was released on February 8, 2001 by Red Hill Records and sold fewer than 200 copies. This has been attributed to the fact that Red Hill went bankrupt before it could do any marketing, but the album had received mixed reviews.

Hudson grew up in church, started singing to tracks when she was 9, and received her first guitar as a birthday present from her church when she was 13. She learned to play worship songs and chords on it from a family with whose kids she attended Christian school. In her bio, Katy prophetically says, "Even with this tremendous blessing and opportunity of making a record, I still focused on my faults and wondered if I was acceptable to God. I was just dealing with the fact that I could still be loved. That’s an aspect of grace that I may not ever understand."

(The following article about Katy Perry is excerpted and paraphrased from the original article published at Faithwire.com 6/16/17)

Katy Perry, while promoting her newest album, “Witness,” as well as her tour, decided to share a vulnerable moment with the world through an ongoing livestream: one of her therapy sessions. In the session, she pushed aside “Katy Perry,” which she called a facade, went by the name “Katherine Hudson,” which she was born with, and addressed several unresolved issues from her past, including her religious upbringing in a Christian household.

“I grew up with a lot of born-again Christian beliefs around me, and so I had people around me--like-minded people-- and I would say it was a bit of a bubble,” Hudson explained. “I was a very curious person, and the curiosity-- sometimes it wasn’t allowed because you had to have faith.”

Hudson explained that she was “curious about what was going on in the rest of the world, and how they lived, and what they saw as they were living… I felt like I was missing out.” To learn about other beliefs, she decided to explore her singing career further to “pop [her] own bubble, to get out of [her] own situation.”

“I guess I was just trying to get out of one way of thinking. It was like ‘do as I say, no ifs, ands, or buts. It was based on my religious upbringing… I have so many questions. I ask all the questions in the world, and all the questions in the world have gotten me to where I am at now.”

Hudson’s story showcases the need for relational apologetics within the church. Although she grew up religious, her questions were not answered within the church, so she ventured out to find her answers elsewhere, hoping to find answers from people other than her “Christian bubble.”

Please go here at Faithwire.com to read the complete story.

(Editorial Note: Apologetics = reasons for our faith, not apology. Including the history, science and philosophy that offers evidence for the truth of God's Word.)

Jenna Shackelford is a college student studying News-Editorial Journalism and a journalism intern with Ratio Christi Campus Apologetics Alliance, a ministry teaching apologetics to college and high school students. To learn more, visit ratiochristi.org.

