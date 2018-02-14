A Valentine's Day Thought

Today is Valentine's Day, usually a day to think about romantic love--or sometimes--the lack of romantic love.

But this year consider a different kind of love--agape love.

Here is a Valentine's Day scripture from 1st Corinthians to meditate upon.

I Corinthians 13:13 -- And the greatest of these is love.

