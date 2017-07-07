UNESCO Angers Millions of Jews and Christians

In response to the UN declaration that Hebron is an endangered Palestinian site, Rabbi Tuly Weisz, founder and director of Israel365 has issued the following statement:

"By renouncing the Jewish claim to Hebron, UNESCO is rejecting the veracity and validity of the Bible, which clearly establishes that Abraham purchased the Cave of Patriarchs and that King David established his capital there. Once again, UNESCO has further angered and alienated millions of Bible-believing Jews and Christians who view Holy Scripture as the ultimate source of truth. This disgraceful UNESCO resolution is just more fake news.”

Join the discussion on Facebook









Use this link to shop Amazon.com and support Christian Activities

