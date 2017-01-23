Trump Reinstates Policy Defunding International Planned Parenthood

President Donald Trump has signed an Executive Order reinstating the Reagan-era Mexico City Policy, which effectively defunds International Planned Parenthood and stops American tax dollars from funding organizations that conduct or promote abortions internationally.

This reverses former Pres. Barack Obama's unpopular 2008 Executive Order that rescinded the Mexico City Policy and opened the doors for tax-funding of abortions overseas.

"This is a welcome first step on Trump's first full business day in office. It shows us that he is serious about keeping the promises he made to protect innocent lives from abortion," said Operation Rescue President Troy Newman. "Today's executive action shows Trump is placing a high priority on protecting the pre-born."

Other pledges Trump made during the 2016 presidential campaign included:

* Nominate a pro-life conservative to the U.S. Supreme Court.

* Appoint strong pro-life judges to the Federal Courts.

*Defund Planned Parenthood.

* Pass the Pain Capable Unborn Child Protection Act banning abortions at 20 weeks and later.

* Repeal and replace Obamacare and the abortion mandate that forces the insured to pay for abortions and abortifacient drugs.

Steps have already been taken to fulfill some of these promises.

The Trump Administration has signed an Executive Order "minimizing the economic burden" of Obamacare until it can be repealed and replaced. This essentially halts enforcement of financial penalties for those who, as a matter of conscience, refuse to purchase health insurance that pays for abortions.

Trump has also telegraphed that his nomination for the Supreme Court is imminent.

"Today's reinstatement of the Mexico City Policy is encouraging," said Newman. "It is refreshing to see action instead of the lip service we have gotten from establishment politicians. We expect that Trump will continue to act quickly to keep all his pro-life promises."

