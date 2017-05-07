2017 TN Ren Fest: Jousting, Music, Games & Fun for the Family

The 32nd annual Tennessee Renaissance Festival kicked off this weekend with what looked to be possibly their biggest crowds yet on Sunday. Cars were already parked across New Castle Road on the Castle grounds around lunch time and no wonder! The weather was sunny and mild, perfect for dressing up in costume.

Strolling around the festival grounds is like stepping back in time to the Renaissance era. Violinists and other musicians were to be found around many corners, and colorful tents carried all sorts of medieval merchandise, from swords to walking sticks to jewelry and elf ears and everything in between.

This year Family Weekend was changed to Community Appreciation Weekend, but families still turned out in droves. The Hurlinator, Jacob's Ladder and other rides and games captivated the young attendees while food vendors appealed to just about everyone in spite of long lines.

Juggler Paolo Garbonzo delighted the crowds with his wit and skill, Robin Hood made children laugh, the joust thrilled young and old alike, and Queen Elizabeth knighted young one with her customary gentle grace.

All in all, it was a wonderful start for what is sure to be an excellent year for the Tennessee Renaissance festival. If you missed it this week, there is more to come: Artisan and Crafts Weekend, Pirate Weekend, Celtic Weekend, and more. Find out more and order your tickets at:TN Ren Fest..

More sights from the 2017 Tennessee Renaissance Festival here.

