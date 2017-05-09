Tennessee Now 4th State to Declare Porn a Public Health Crisis

__________________________________________________

Tennessee just became the fourth state to declare porn a public health crisis, passing a resolution with seven affirmative committee and floor votes. The bill was sponsored by Tennessee Senator Mae Beavers in the Senate, Representative Terri Lynn Weaver in the House, and Senator Ferrell Haile signed on to co-sponsor. The National Decency Coalition partnered with lawmakers for more than two years to work on the passage.

Tiffany Leeper, Co-Founder of The National Decency Coalition and founder of Girls Against Porn & Human Trafficking and action group, Men Against Porn, said, "We want to thank Senator Mae Beavers and Representative Terri Lynn Weaver for recognizing the severity of porn addiction and the destruction it is causing Tennessee families and constituents. They have led boldly in this arena and, because of that, more can be done to protect Tennessee families from the accessibility of the illegal distribution of porn that is massively damaging children, families, and individuals."

The National Decency Coalition and Girls Against Porn & Human Trafficking took on the challenge because they agree that porn is a health crisis destroying families, children and anyone who comes in contact with it. The distribution of porn over the Internet is prosecutable and illegal, violating Tennessee state obscenity laws as well as federal laws. States that have passed similar resolutions include South Dakota, Utah, Arkansas, Virginia (House,) and Oklahoma (House) with resolutions currently filed in five other states.

"This is the time for action," said Dale Walker, President of the Tennessee Pastor's Network, an organization that heavily supported the resolution and educates congregations in clean non-porn related investing.

"I thank the Governors for showing great integrity and moral clarity in declaring pornography a public health crisis in their states," said Victoria Hearst, Director/Founder of CosmoHurtsKids.com. "I am deeply sorry that my family's company, the Hearst Corporation, publishes a pornographic magazine called Cosmopolitan that contributes to this public health crisis."

Kathryn Darden, publisher of Christian Activities, sent numerous emails to her elected officials over the years stating her concern about the availability of porn to children. Email spam that used the titles and scenarios from popular fairy tales were especially troublesome to Darden and she voiced her concern to a long list of local politicians. Of equal concern was her knowledge of how porn had become accepted by many men and women as a normal part of their libido. "I have known several fine Christian men -- leaders in their business communities -- who would not admit they were addicted to porn but thought it was a harmless way to relax. Maybe the weight of this decision will make them take another look at their 'harmless' hobby."

The Resolution was first introduced to Senator Beavers by Dr. Joan Thomas, Vice President of Girls Against Porn & Human Trafficking. Dr. Thomas has been working tirelessly for several years to educate legislators on the impact of pornography in the state of Tennessee. To continue raising awareness of this issue, the National Decency Coalition leaders encourage citizens to visit state capitols and educate legislators on the harm porn causes. For more ways to get involved, go to www.nationaldecencycoalition.org.

About The National Decency Organization

A new organization established from years of individual experience, The National Decency Organization was formed from the leadership of various organizations and activists coming together on the issue of pornography in today's culture and its easy accessibility to children. The National Decency Coalition's goals include: fighting against the availability of free porn on the Internet, bringing awareness to issues that protect or create a decent society for generations to come, assisting policy makers and government authorities in enforcing current obscenity laws, and encouraging volunteers and lawmakers alike to take real action against the 'health crisis' of pornography. They have led efforts in multiple states educating legislators concerning pornography being a public health crisis. For more information, please visit: www.nationaldecencycoalition.org, or email:

media (at) menagainstporn.org.

About The Tennessee Pastor's Network

Led by President, Dale Walker, TPN is a network of biblical and faith based pastors and church liaisons whose objective is to build a permanent infrastructure of like-minded pastors who: affirm the authority of Scripture, take seriously Jesus' command to be "salt and light" to the culture, encourage informed Biblical thinking about contemporary social issues, examine public policy issues without politicizing their pulpits, and engage their congregations in taking part in political processes on a non-partisan basis. For more information visit: www.tnpastors.net.

About Cosmo Hurts Kids

Miss Victoria Hearst is the daughter of Randolph A. Hearst and granddaughter of media legend William Randolph Hearst. Victoria Hearst is spearheading a campaign called "Cosmo Hurts Kids" (www.cosmohurtskids.com.) Cosmo is the nickname for Cosmopolitan Magazine, published by her family's company, the Hearst Corporation. Cosmo's content is sexually explicit and currently available for minors to purchase.

