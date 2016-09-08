Sunday's 9-11 Event at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena to Show Strength of Faith, Thanks & God

Middle Tennessee is commemorating the 15th anniversary of 9-11 with a major event at Bridgestone Arena called Give Thanks. This one-of-a-kind event is designed to give people from all walks of life the opportunity to stand up and give thanks to God for the hope, revitalization and coming together He continues to bring to America.

With special guests Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee; New York Times Best Selling Author Eric Metaxas; World Outreach Church of Murfreesboro, TN's Senior Pastor Allen Jackson; Billboard Magazine Hot 100 Artist Michael W. Smith and Percussionists in Motion Stikyard plus a recorded video message from Dr. Ben Carson and a few surprise guests, Give Thanks will be full of inspirational messages and music.

"We all respond automatically to September 11th because it will always be a dynamic moment of reflection, belief and honor. This event reflects a passion and unending thankfulness to God, to those who bravely turned dark days into hope, and it still brings us courage as a people. Give Thanks is an opportunity to stand and pray for God's hope for today and for our future as a nation," said Pastor Allen Jackson.

Tickets and information can be found at givethanksnashville.com.

Event sponsor, World Outreach Church, Murfreesboro, TN, is a congregation of more than 20,000 people with interdenominational Christian backgrounds. To the Nashville community, World Outreach Church is seen two times weekly on local Channel 2, WKRN, and on WHTN and NRB networks. Jackson has been senior pastor of WOC for more than 25 years. Over the last five, consecutive years World Outreach Church has held faith initiatives in Nashville, including a Christian men's conference, bringing together more than 45,000 attendees.

