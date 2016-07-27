MOVIE OF THE WEEK: 'Star Trek Beyond' a Dizzying Ride Not Recommended for Those with Vertigo

Based on the Star Trek series created by Gene Roddenberry, "Star Trek Beyond" is the thirteenth film in the Star Trek film franchise and the third installment in the new series, following Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek Into Darkness (2013).

Written by Simon Pegg who plays Lieutenant Commander Montgomery Scott, the movie stars Chris Pine as Captain James T. Kirk, Zachary Quinto as Commander Spock, Idris Elba as Krall, Sofia Boutella as Jaylah, Karl Urban as Lieutenant Commander Leonard McCoy, M.D., Zoe Saldana as Lieutenant Nyota Uhura, John Cho as Lieutenant Hikaru Sulu, and Anton Yelchin as Ensign Pavel Chekov. The film includes tributes to both Yelchin and Leonard Nimoy.

"Star Trek Beyond" was a movie I badly wanted to see. It promised an interesting plot about the Enterprise and its crew being stranded on a hostile planet with deadly alien technology about to be used to destroy a thriving space station community. Unfortunately, the camera never stopped moving in corkscrews and circular shots, panning, twisting, turning images upside down to the point I developed vertigo and nausea within a few minutes of the movie's beginning and could not watch the film.

I wisely skipped the 3D version which can cause problems for those with vertigo, but the regular movie was as bad if not worse than 3D. I stayed until the end hoping the effects would wear off, but every time I opened my eyes, there was more twisting, turning and spinning.

Note to cinematographers: Moving shots can add interest, but it pays to let your viewers have a good percentage of steady scenes where they can rest their eyes and stabilize.

"Star Trek Beyond" is probably a good movie for most Trekkies in spite of its nods to PC culture, but for me it was a waste of $13. Do not go see this if you have any issues with dizziness or nausea. This movie made me physically ill, and I would not recommend it to anyone with vertigo, inner ear problems or motion sickness issues. However, it might be worth a try on DVD or BluRay, because a smaller screen might not be as overwhelming.

