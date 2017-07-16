Shane Clark to Release “The Hymn Awakening”

Shane Clark wants to make it clear--he is a missionary who sings; not a singer who does mission work. He was in Nashville recently to make music connections and to raise visibility for his Christ-centered therapeutic adventure camp for kids

Clark has recorded his second album of hymns, fittingly called "The Hymn Awakening," to support Camp Laughing Child, the camp he carved out of the mountains of southern Mexico to care for institutionalized children living with terminal illnesses.

"The Hymn Awakening" project includes ten reverent hymns which cross genres from inspirational to worship music with a touch of country and bluegrass woven in. The album, recorded at Skagg's Place Studio and produced by Bil VornDick, follows Clark's debut project, “Deep Blue Hymns.”

Special duet guests joining Clark on the worship album include Ricky Skaggs, Jimmy Fortune, Sonya Isaacs, Rhonda Vincent, Sierra Hull and Claire Lynch. CCM veteran Buddy Green lends his harmonica to the project along with other respected guest musicians. "The Hymn Awakening" releases August 4, 2017, and will be available on itunes, Amazon, CD Baby and shaneclarkmusic.com.

As founding director of Camp Laughing Child, Clark is quick to point out that although he has recorded an album of hymns with an all-star lineup, he wants to keep his focus on the mission--providing creative nature-based and animal-assisted therapies to children suffering with HIV and cancer. Founded in 2002, Camp Laughing Child provides highly individualized care and meaningful relationships for each child, and "The Hymn Awakening" album will help support that mission.

Shane Clark founded and directed Word Made Flesh from 1991 until 1995. This ministry established what is believed to be the first pediatric AIDS care home in India. In Calcutta, Clark enjoyed a relationship with Mother Teresa for six years ministering to the needy. Mother Teresa wrote this to Shane:

“Dear Shane,

Thank you for sharing in the humble works of love for the poorest of the poor in India. Always keep the joy of loving Jesus in your heart, and remember whatever you do to the least, you do it to Jesus. May God bless you and keep you, be always in you, so that you continue to be an instrument of His love to all. Keep the joy of spreading the love of Jesus to all. God bless you.” – Mother Teresa

For more information visit http://shaneclarkmusic.com and http://www.laughingchild.org.

