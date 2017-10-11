'Same Kind of Different as Me' Movie Review

In 1998, millionaire international art dealer Ron Hall (Greg Kinnear) is married to Deborah (Renée Zellweger). Their marriage is struggling, primarily due to Ron's adultery and years without emotional intimacy, and Deborah tells Ron to volunteer at a local soup kitchen when he tries to reconcile.

In an effort to appease Deborah, Ron befriends a homeless man--an ex-felon and murderer named Denver “Suicide” Moore (Djimon Hounsou). The faith-based drama follows the three on their emotional journey of discovery and restoration.

Release date: October 20, 2017 (USA)

Director: Michael Carney

Production company: Paramount Pictures

Stars Greg Kinnear, Renée Zellweger, Djimon Hounsou and Jon Voight

