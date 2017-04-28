Pure Flix Movie, 'The Case for Christ,' Offers Insurmountable Evidence

Pure Flix’s new movie,The Case for Christ, is a true story about an investigative journalist, Lee Strobel, who sets out to disprove the Resurrection of Jesus. It opened in theaters April 7, and is the film reenactment of Strobel’s book by the same name.

There are a lot of well-meaning, incredibly cheesy Christian movies, but the claim the “book was better than the movie” doesn’t apply here. The Case for Christ did not disappoint.

The cinematography was impressive. Some movies just look cheap from the start, but the shots, cuts, and B-roll were visually appealing. Another selling point was the casting of the film. The cast included Mike Vogel as Lee Strobel. Vogel has played roles in TV shows and movies including The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and Bates Motel. Erika Christensen as Leslie Strobel, is an award-winning actress whom moviegoers might recognize for her role as Julia in NBC’s award-winning family drama, Parenthood. The entire cast was impressive, whether they were known for previous performances and accolades or not; as soon as each actor and actress stepped onto the screen, they transformed into their characters.

The storyline catches the viewer quickly. The words from the book hop off the page and onto the screen and give the feeling you are there. You may know what’s coming if you read the book, and a grin may cross your face while watching the movie play out.

On top of The Case for Christ being an enjoyable motion picture, there is real value in seeing it. Skeptics can see a genuine story of an intellectually honest individual examining Christianity. The movie challenges a person to not just believe things blindly but to examine beliefs critically. Christians need to be challenged in this way as well. The Case for Christ depicts Christians and skeptics without painting either side in a derogatory light to push an agenda. It's honest and the characters are realistic, not caricatures.

Bottom line? You need to see this movie. Invite your friends. The Case for Christ is an excellent depiction of a true story that opens the door to critical thinking and dialogue.

Jenna Shackelford is a college student studying News-Editorial Journalism and a journalism intern with Ratio Christi Campus Apologetics Alliance,a global movement equipping university students and faculty to give evidence for the Christian faith in order to stand for the truth of Christ. At the same time, our chapters provide a safe and charitable venue for atheists, agnostics, skeptics, and adherents to any religion to investigate the claims of Christianity, discuss religious beliefs, and seek truth without fearing reprisal.

