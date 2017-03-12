President Trump to Appear at Nashville Rally

The 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, is coming to Nashville this week, making his first visit to the state of Tennessee as president just weeks after his inauguration. This marks the President's second campaign-style rally since taking office following one in Melbourne, Fla. on Feb. 18.

President Trump is expected to visit the home of former President Andrew Jackson, The Hermitage, which is celebrating the 250th birthday of our country's seventh president and Tennessean. Donald Trump hung a portrait of Jackson in the Oval Office soon after taking office. Trump is said to admire Jackson's political views and has been described by some supporters as a "modern-day Jackson."

President Trump will also hold a rally at Nashville's Municipal Auditorium on March 15. Doors open at 3:30pm CST, and the event will start at 6:30pm. Free tickets are available here.

Heavier traffic than usual is expected as a result of The Donald's visit as well as protests, but that shouldn't dampen the spirits of the Red State voters. Trump, a Presbyterian, espoused conservative views which appealed to voters across the state and he was endorsed by many noteworthy Christian leaders who hope his presidency lives up to the faith placed in him.

