Nashville City Civitan July 5 Meeting

The Nashville City Civitan Club held its first July meeting on the 5th at Swett's Restaurant on Clifton Ave. in West Nashville

Due to the holiday, there was no formal presentation, so club President T. White officiated with humorous anecdotes. The charitable organization Soles for Souls was mentioned and members were encouraged to donate shoes to help others.

Upcoming meetings and club business were discussed before the meeting was adjourned. Members and guests were invited to return and hear upcoming speakers such as Rashed Fakhruddin, President of the Islamic Center of Nashville, the local Islamic organization and public relations machine who will be speaking in August. This will be Rashed's 2nd time speaking to the group.

Civitan International is an organization of local service clubs dedicated to making the world a better place. Founded by Christians and based upon Christian principles nearly 100 years ago, the organization appears to be slowly morphing with the PC culture of the 21st Century.

