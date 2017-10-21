NAIA Tennessee Pow Wow Features Demonstrations & Dance

The 36th Annual NAIA Pow-Wow and Fall Festival is taking place this weekend at Long Hunter State Park in Nashville, Tenn. featuring Native American Indian arts and crafts and a functioning demonstration village.

The three-day event ends Sunday. The festivities will begin at 9:00 am with the welcome message followed by the NAIA Princes and the Choctaw Gospel Singers. Middle-schooler Kayden Neal, who sings bass in a gospel choir, will also perform.The day will feature a variety of native American music as well as Indian dance from Touch the Earth Dancers.

The festival also features live demonstrations of everything from gourd carving, to beading, pottery making, basket weaving and other Native arts and crafts.

Admission is $8 for adults, $4 for seniors.

Find out more at http://www.naiatn.org/powwow/

Also see:

48th Annual GMA Dove Awards Warm Up October

Martin Luther and Marriage

'Naked and Afraid:' Interview with Steven Lee Hall, Jr.

Australia Work from Home Business Opportunity for Moms, Dads & Busy Entrepreneurs

Join the discussion on Facebook









Use this link to shop Amazon.com and support Christian Activities

