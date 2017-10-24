Michael W. Smith Takes to the Stars with 'A Million Lights'

Multi-Platinum artist, best-selling author and acclaimed actor Michael W. Smith announces his new album, "A Million Lights," will release Feb. 16, 2017 from Rocketown Records and The Fuel Music.

USA Today caught up with Michael to talk about A Million Lights and the inspiration behind his new recording. Read the story and watch the stellar, sci-fi inspired official video for the album’s title track here: https://www.usatoday.com/story/life/music/2017/10/24/exclusive-michael-w....

Michael has been releasing new music regularly and performing around the world to sold-out crowds for the last 30+ years. During his storied career, he’s written 32 No. 1 singles, been honored with three Grammy Awards and 45 Dove Awards, was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame and has sold more than 15 million albums.

He’s also given back to the global community. Michael has raised funds to battle AIDS in Africa alongside longtime friend Bono; started Rocketown, a safe haven for young people in Tennessee to meet and find hope; and has helped more than 70,000 children through Compassion International.

On Nov. 11, Michael will embark on his annual Christmas Tour with Amy Grant, Jordan Smith and a full symphony orchestra. (See tour dates listed below.)

A Million Lights was fueled by the divisive national sentiment of 2017 and the mean-spirited banter on social media. “About half the album was written in response to where we are as a nation,” says Michael. “In the age of social media, people have forgotten how to talk with one another, to be civil.”

Eager to experiment with new sounds, Michael enlisted multi-platinum producer and songwriter Brian Todd (Miley Cyrus and Rascal Flatts) and songsmith Kyle Lee to help flesh out his vision for the new songs. “I called a bunch of people I’d never written with because I wanted to push myself and experiment.”

The result is a beautiful collection of sweeping, epic new songs that sees Michael exploring new ground with music created to enlighten, mesmerize and touch the soul of listeners.

“Until the world ends, music is the most powerful language there is. It can transform your life on every level, not just the spiritual. It can help people reconnect with why they’re here. That’s what I’m doing with A Million Lights.”

The first single and title track of the album is now available on all digital platforms, including iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon.com and YouTube, and can be heard on major Spotify playlists like “Top Christian,” “Ultimate Indie,” “Dance Around The House” and many more.

Also see.

Christian Activities Magazine Celebrates 25 Years

Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith Announce 2017 Christmas Tour

History of Christian Activities Magazine

Contest: Win 2 Free Tickets to See 'Same Kind of Different As Me' with Greg Kinnear

Christian Magazine Grew From Calendar

Join the discussion on Facebook









Use this link to shop Amazon.com and support Christian Activities

