A Message of Hope Comes to the United States from South Africa

On August 20th and 21st, 2016, evangelist Reinhard Bonnke, Evangelist Daniel Kolenda, and the ministry, Christ for All Nations (CfaN), are excited to bring the hope of the Gospel from their African crusades to the Oklahoma City area. They have received thousands of guests in cities across the country, from Houston to Miami, in order to bring the message of Christ to America, Attendees of the Reinhard Bonnke Gospel Crusade can anticipate two nights of powerful messages as well as praise and worship. The Gospel Crusade will feature worship led by Jonathan Stockstill and Bethany Worship together with Ingrid Rosario and NBC's The Voice contestant, Brian Nhira.

This live event will begin at 6:00 PM on Saturday, August 20th and on Sunday, August 21st. The doors will open at 5:00 PM.

The crusade is free to attend and open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis.

For all conference details, visit gospelcrusade.org/oklahomacity.

To become a monthly partner of Christ for all Nations, please visit new.cfan.org/donate.

Join the discussion on Facebook









Use this link to shop Amazon.com and support Christian Activities

