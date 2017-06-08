Lovely Video Shows Relationship Between Marriage and the Gospel

It's June and that means wedding season as couples contemplate their vows and a lifelong union with each other.

A church in England has produced a lovely video to show the symbolism between the marriage covenant and the relationship between Christ and the church.

"This Is About That,” illustrates some of the ways marriage reflects the gospel.

The short, fast-paced video about love, marriage and the gospel is definitely worth watching. Take a look at "This Is About That" to better understand the depth of the love relationship between Christ and the church and see both your faith and your marriage in a different light.

See marriage video here.

Join the discussion on Facebook









Use this link to shop Amazon.com and support Christian Activities

