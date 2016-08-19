For King & Country and Tye Tribbett To Host 47th Annual GMA Dove Awards

The Gospel Music Association (GMA) announces award winning duo for KING & COUNTRY and Gospel music powerhouse Tye Tribbett as the hosts for the 47th Annual GMA Dove Awards. The awards show will take place on Tuesday, October 11, 2016 at Lipscomb University’s Allen Arena in Nashville at 6:30 p.m. CST. Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) will exclusively air the awards show on Sunday, October 16. Tickets to the 47th Annual GMA Dove Awards are now on sale at the Allen Arena box office.

“I am delighted to welcome for KING & COUNTRY and Tye Tribbett to the Dove Award stage. Tye has made a tremendous impact in Gospel music throughout his career, and for KING & COUNTRY has earned immense critical praise and a huge following in the CCM world. Together, they are going to make this year’s show one of the best yet!” says GMA President and Executive Director Jackie Patillo.

“I can’t really explain how elated I am to be co-hosting the 47th Annual GMA Dove Awards this year! To be along side for KING & COUNTRY is a real dream come true! I cannot wait!” Tye Tribbett says.

In line with this year’s theme “Love. Amplified.” the GMA announced the “Our Love Amplified” social media campaign designed to bring awareness to individuals who are “amplifying love” in their communities. Christian and Gospel music fans are invited to record a 60 second video nominating someone in their community who is showing love in extraordinary ways, post to Instagram with #ourloveamplified and tag their favorite Christian or Gospel radio station. One winner will be selected to receive an all expenses paid trip to the GMA Dove Awards on October 11. For complete details, visit www.doveawards.com/ourloveamplified.

Last week, the GMA announced the nominees for the 47th Annual GMA Dove Awards. Top nominated artists include Lauren Daigle, Hillsong UNITED, Chris Tomlin. Kirk Franklin and Bill Gaither. View the full list of nominees at Complete List of 47th Annual GMA Dove Awards Nominees.

The GMA Dove Awards celebrate the contributions of artists from every style of Christian/Gospel music. Nominees are determined by over 1,600 professional members, and winners will be voted on by the entire GMA membership of nearly 2,500. For more information, visit www.doveawards.com/live.

About for KING & COUNTRY:

Soaring melodies, driving rhythms, theatrical instrumentation and personal themes are the heartbeat of two-time Grammy Award winners for KING & COUNTRY. The Australian duo raised expectations with the release of 2012’s Crave, winning Billboard’s New Artists to Watch for 2012, and has since sold three quarters of a million albums and just this year topped the 100,000,000 mark in total streams of their music. Their sophomore effort Run Wild. Live Free. Love Strong. garnered unanimous critical praise with a #1 debut on iTunes, a headlining tour in 2014 and a 60-date arena tour during the spring (2015). They have performed on numerous national network programs including Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Today Show, The View and The Tonight Show and have songs featured on the Emmys, The Super Bowl, Sunday Night Football, U.S. Open, 7UP and more.

About Tye Tribbett:

Tye Tribbett and his super group G.A burst on the national stage when featured on the soundtrack of Steven Spielberg’s hit animated feature film, "The Prince of Egypt". Tribbett and G.A. soon found themselves sharing the stage with such superstars as Gloria Estefan, LeAnn Rimes, Elton John, Luther Vandross, and Stevie Wonder.

To date, Tye has released five albums (three with G.A) and has sold over 1.1 million records worldwide in his career. He has won two Grammy® Awards, four Stellar Gospel Music Awards, two GMA Dove Awards and a Soul Train Music Award. Tribbett is currently the host of BET's Sunday morning inspirational series Joyful Noise and is slated to release his sixth album Bloody Win later this year.

For more information, visit www.doveawards.com.

