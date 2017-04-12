Human Trafficking Thriller ‘RUN’ Starring Stephen Baldwin Expands to Additional Cities

Following the successful March 9th red carpet premiere of the new faith-based feature film, RUN, in their hometown of San Antonio, Texas, Strong Foundation Films is expanding the film’s release to select cities nationwide. Strong Foundation Films is pleased to announce that they will be hosting red carpet screenings of RUN in Houston, TX (April 27 - Santikos Palladium), Austin, TX (May 18 - Regal Gateway Stadium 16 & IMAX) and Dallas, TX (June 22 - Cinemark West Plano & XD). Additional screenings will be announced soon in New York City, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Honolulu, Seattle and London, England.

The San Antonio premiere at Palladium IMAX on March 9th sold out with more than 1,600 attendees including the film’s cast and numerous VIP’s including activist, author and Fox News contributor Alveda King, the niece of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The faith-based dramatic thriller stars Stephen Baldwin (The Usual Suspects; Bio-Dome; Born on the Fourth of July), Taylor Murphy (Scream: The TV Series; The Middle; MTV’s Awkward) and Josiah Warren (The Prophet's Son; Scarlett; In Over My Head) who also co-directed the film alongside Pastor Sun East. RUN follows Levi (Warren), a young businessman who marries a passionate journalist who reports on human trafficking and fights to expose it. On their wedding night, Natalie (Murphy) is kidnapped and sold into sex slavery. Levi goes on the hunt for his wife chasing clues wherever he can find them, leading him to Jeff Conners (Baldwin) - a crime lord with no mercy. Will Levi be able to find his wife before she is moved out of the country? Only with the help of God can Levi find the strength to fight.

Numerous anti-human trafficking organizations have endorsed RUN including Alamo Area Coalition Against Trafficking (AACAT), Embassy of Hope, Freedom Youth Project, Rape Crisis Center, Alamo Youth Center, Ransomed Life, A21 Freedom Chasers, Path Now Global, Heidi Search Center, Arrow Freedom Place and New Life Refuge Ministries.

"A January 2017 study by the Institute on Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault (IDVSA) at the University of Texas at Austin estimates that 79,000 children and youth annually are sex trafficked in Texas alone," says Strong Foundation Films founder Sun East. "Despite those numbers, there is only one rehabilitation treatment center (Arrow's Freedom Place) in the state of Texas."

Baldwin is also in a new film released this month about the Thief on the Cross. Visit stephenbaldwin.com for more information about the actor.

Watch the official trailer for RUN: https://vimeo.com/122572472. For more information on RUN or to purchase tickets for screenings nationwide, visit www.RunFeatureFilm.com.

