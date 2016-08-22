Glenn Beck Goes Gospel with John Hagee in Louisville

TV and radio personality Glenn Beck joins Pastor John Hagee in celebrating faith and freedom—and honoring America’s veterans—at the American Gospel Celebration in Louisville, Ky., Sept. 1-3.

As part of the star-studded three days of music, teaching and family fun, the Military Warriors Support Foundation presents one mortgage-free home each day to combat-wounded U.S. military veterans and/or Gold Star spouses. Beck speaks Saturday, Sept. 3, and joins Hagee as Support Foundation founder Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Leroy Cisco presents a new home to one of the American heroes.

“Glenn Beck stands on the front lines of key issues facing America today and speaks boldly about the value of faith and freedom,” Hagee said. “I can think of no one more fitting to join us as we celebrate these two foundational pillars of our nation at the American Gospel Celebration and as we honor those who have sacrificed for us.”

Glenn Beck is a pioneer in the media business. He currently serves as the CEO of Mercury Radio Arts; the producer of the Glenn Beck Radio Show (the 3rd most listened to show in the country), the author of 26 books, 9 New York Times bestsellers, as well as a significant digital footprint. Additionally, Glenn is the founder and Chairman of TheBlaze and of the non-profit Mercury One; an organization that has over the last 12 months helped over 2,400 Christians living in Iraq and Syria.

He joins the American Gospel Celebration that takes place at Louisville’s Freedom Hall at the Kentucky Exposition Center and features Gospel music’s biggest names. Top artists set to perform include Grammy and Dove Award-winning Diamond Rio, Lee Greenwood, Larry Gatlin, The Crabb Family, Canton Junction, The Hoppers, Gordon Mote, Voices of Lee and many more.

For tickets, go to AmericanGospelCelebration.com.

The Celebration kicks off Thursday, Sept. 1, with a special pre-show Tailgate Event. As food trucks offer fun fare to eat, performers will mingle with attendees and enjoy a gospel music showcase. Attendees can bring a lawn chair and kick back for live music, food and free giveaways.

Aspiring gospel singers who dream of a shot on stage can win a chance to perform at the Tailgate Event and receive free tickets. Just post a solo or group vocal performance on the American Gospel Celebration Facebook page.

The American Gospel Celebration follows the Thursday Tailgate Event with a night of teaching and song. As Pastor Hagee encourages audiences to celebrate faith and freedom, musical groups will include The Crabb Family, The Isaacs, Larnelle Harris, Canton Junction, and Voices of Lee.

Friday features a second Tailgate Event, more inspiring preaching from Pastor Hagee and music from Booth Brothers, The event comes to its big finish Saturday, Sept. 3, featuring Glenn Beck and Pastor Matt Hagee with musical performances by Diamond Rio and Lee Greenwood. Other performers at the event include The Crabb Family, The Isaacs, Larnelle Harris, Canton Junction, and Voices of Lee.

John Hagee is known around the world for teaching God’s Word, writing best-selling books and reaching millions through his national radio and television teachings and worldwide, 24 hours a day, seven days a week on GETV.org.

