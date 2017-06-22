Former Navy Seal Remi Adeleke in New Transformers, I am Second Films

Former Navy SEAL, model and actor, Remi Adeleke stars in two movies which came out in June. The first is a new I Am Second film where he shares much of his inspiring life story. The second is the new "Transformers" movie.

Adeleke used the I Am Second films for inspiration while on his second deployment to the Middle East. Later Adeleke became a national spokesperson for the Christian brand. Now, Adeleke’s own story is told in dramatic depth. The I am Second film about Adeleke’s life released on June 16, just prior to his on screen appearance in the Paramount Pictures film, "Transformers: The Last Knight," directed by Michael Bay which released on June 21.

Remi Adeleke's Story

Adeleke’s life journey has taken many compelling twists and turns prior to joining and since leaving the military. Through these times of intense trial, stress and temptation, his intimate story tells of life altering events, each leading to his own personal transformation. At the lowest point of his life, in the silence of losing everything, Adeleke begins to clearly hear a new voice; the voice of God.

In his new I Am Second film, Adeleke takes viewers from his beginnings in Nigeria to growing up in the Bronx in New York City, through his Navy SEAL experiences to his most recent chapter of restoration, family and an unexpected turn into acting. He delves into the compelling impact that Michael Bay films had on his life in his early years, how each movie played a part in his intricately woven story, and the rough road he walked, fought and climbed, to the incredible barriers he broke through, never assuming it would lead him literally to work with Bay himself.

Adeleke Today

Today, as an up-and-coming actor in Hollywood, Adeleke has an amazing story to tell about the battles he faced by always trying to control, saying “Ever since I was young I always wanted to control things. When I would want something – if I had to, I would run through walls to get it…It’s hard for me to trust people…It’s hard for me to trust something outside of myself.” He found it difficult to even to trust God or others.

In addition to Remi’s appearance in the upcoming film "Transformers: The Last Knight" and the release of the new I Am Second White Chair Film, Remi also will appear this summer as he models resilience for JOCKEY’S new brand campaign #ShowEm, launching June 15. The campaign features Remi sporting Jockey underwear in a national commercial, as well as print advertisements in magazines such as Men’s Health, Men’s Fitness, People Magazine, Outdoor Magazine, and many other outlets.

About Remi Adeleke

Remi holds a Bachelors of Science in Organizational Leadership from the University of Charleston West Virginia, as well as a Masters of Science in Strategic Leadership with a specialization in Strategy as Practice from the same University

