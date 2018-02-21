Evangelist Billy Graham Passes Away

Publisher's Note: Christian Activities was blessed to have played a small part in Billy Graham's last crusade in Nashville in 2000 when the beloved evangelist was out cover story. It is with deep sadness that we observe this day of his passing. The following statement was sent out today by his son, evangelist Franklin Graham.

My father, Billy Graham, went into the presence of the Lord on February 21, 2018.

The Bible tells us in Revelation 14:13: “Blessed are the dead who die in the Lord … that they may rest from their labors, and their works follow them” (NKJV).

Many have said that his death ends an era, but he would be the first to say that when God’s ambassadors die in Christ, the Lord raises up others, because the preaching of the Gospel will go forward until the end of the age. God’s blessing continues as He opens doors for the Gospel around the world. BGEA remains committed to preach the Word in season and out of season across the globe.

My siblings and I would appreciate your prayers in the days ahead as we honor a man who served the Lord with his life, loved his family, and was always grateful for God’s faithful people who supported him in the work of the ministry in Jesus’ Name.

As we lay to rest this very public ambassador, please pray with us that the testimony he leaves behind will touch many lives and point them to salvation in Jesus Christ. My father’s journey of faith on earth has ended. He has been reunited with my mother and has stepped into the eternal joy of Heaven in the presence of his Savior, in whom he placed his hope.

If you would like to know more about my father’s life, share a memory, or read public visitation details, please visit BillyGraham.org.

God bless you, and thank you for your prayers for our family and the staff of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

