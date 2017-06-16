Dressing Downton Comes to Cheekwood

Local Nashville Event: Beginning June 17 and ending September 10, Cheekwood will host Dressing Downton: Changing Fashion for Changing Times. Opening with the newly restored Cheekwood Mansion, the exhibition is set to take visitors back in time to the 1930s, the era in which the Cheek family inhabited the mansion, throwing lavish parties and entertaining family at the American Country Place Era estate.

In addition to Dressing Downton, which will highlight 36 period costumes from the hit PBS television drama "Downton Abbey," Cheekwood will offer themed programming all summer long to complement the exhibition, including afternoon teas, classic cars, workshops and more.

The Dressing Downton: Changing Fashion for Changing Times display is filled with history from the television show, as well as fashion and fabric information from knowledgeable guides. The display follows the evolution of fashion during the years the popular television show covers between 1912 and 1926.

In addition, photos from Cheekwood's own opulent past are often paired with matching photos from the television show. Fans of the show and fans of fashion history and Nashville history will enjoy the display.

For more information about Dressing Downton or the Cheekwood Mansion restoration, visit cheekwood.org.

