Donate Your Used Eclipse Glasses to a Good Cause

If you have leftover eclipse glasses, don't throw them away! Give your eclipse glasses a second chance to help someone witness a solar eclipse!

A group called Astronomers Without Borders and Explore Scientific is recycling eclipse glasses to send to schools in South America and Asia when eclipses cross those continents in 2019. The glasses will be collected and sent to people who cannot afford to purchase them for the 2019 eclipses.

There are Glasses Collection Centers across the US. Check the Astronomers Without Borders website to see if there is a collection center near you. If you have glasses you want to send in, please send them to Explore Scientific address below and NOT to AWB's address. Explore Scientific is receiving, processing, and storing the glasses.

AWB Eclipse Glasses Donation Program

Explore Scientific

1010 S. 48th Street

Springdale, AR 72762

For more information and a list of FAQs, please see the Astronomers Without Borders at www.astronomerswithoutborders.org. Click on the link under the heading, "Eclipse Glasses Donation Program" at the top of the main page.

