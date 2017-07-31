Disney vs. VidAngel at Los Angeles District Court Hearing

VidAngel, the market-leading entertainment platform empowering users to filter language, nudity, violence, and other content from movies and TV series on Netlfix, Amazon Prime, and HBO—using modern streaming platforms such as iOS, Android, and ROKU—has been engaged in a high-profile legal battle with Disney, Warner Bros., 20th Century Fox, and Lucasfilm for more than a year. These Hollywood studios are engaged in a legal effort to eviscerate the 2005 Family Movie Act, preventing VidAngel and other services from lawfully empowering parents and families to filter content on modern devices in their homes. VidAngel has responded by engaging in a robust, crowd-funded legal defense in which the company is prepared to take its case all the way to the Supreme Court.

This Friday, August 4th, VidAngel’s General Counsel, copyright expert David W. Quinto, former “Guardian of the OSCARS,” will argue before Los Angeles District Court judge Andre Birotte Jr. that VidAngel’s new service is not subject to the current preliminary injunction. Quinto and Quinn Emanuel, co-founder, will argue for VidAngel in highly-anticipated hearing

Launched on June 22, 2017, VidAngel’s new service allows users to filter content on top of their current Netflix, Amazon Prime, and HBO on Amazon Prime subscriptions.

Readers will have to ask themselves if Disney truly has the family's best interest at heart/

About VidAngel

VidAngel is the market-leading entertainment platform empowering users to filter language, nudity, violence, and other content from movies and TV shows on modern streaming devices such as iOS, Android, and Roku. The company’s newly launched service empowers users to filter via their Netflix, Amazon Prime, and HBO on Amazon Prime accounts, as well as enjoy original content produced by VidAngel Studios. Its signature original series, Dry Bar Comedy, now features the world’s largest collection of clean standup comedy and has earned rave reviews from audiences nationwide. Learn about VidAngel here: https://www.vidangel.com/

