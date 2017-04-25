Craig Groeschel Speaker at Life.Church Hendersonville April 24

Pastor Craig Groeschel, the Senior Pastor of Life.Church, was the guest speaker at a special Life.Church Hendersonville service on Monday night, April 24. Groeschel and his wife, Amy, are founders of the largest church in the United States with twenty=six locations in eight states. Based in Oklahoma City, Craig Groeschel is senior pastor of Life.Church although each separate campus also has a local pastor.

Starting his message by introducing his wife and other leaders in the ministry, Groeschel went on to compliment the local leadership and staff of the Hendersonville campus, noting the Hendersonville church is one of the strongest growing churches in generosity. Using Ephesians 3:20 - 21 as his reference, Groeschel encouraged members to continue doing more: more serving, more intimacy, more generosity and more inviting.

Ephesians 3:20-21 (NIV)

20 Now to him who is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine, according to his power that is at work within us, 21 to him be glory in the church and in Christ Jesus throughout all generations, for ever and ever! Amen.

Using an effective mix of humor and exhortation, Groeschel told his 846 listeners in attendance to be spiritual contributors, not spiritual consumers. He said each Life.Church campus welcomes people of all backgrounds regardless of finances or appearance and that the dress code could be summed up in two simple words: "Please do."

The evening concluded with a photo op with Pastor Groeschel. The length of the line waiting to meet him spoke volumes of the love Life.Church members bear for their senior pastor.

