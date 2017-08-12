Contest: Win 2 Tickets to see 'All Saints'

Get two free Fandango ticket codes to see the new famiy-friendly movie "All Saints" on Aug. 25, 2017, starring John Corbett.

The movie is about a small group of Asian immigrants in danger of losing their church and pastor who is ordered to shut down the church.

Enter to win by emailing us and telling us why you read Christian Activities, how long you have been a reader and what your favorite thing is about our site. We also welcome any suggestions or feedback.

The contest winner will receive 2 Fandango ticket codes for 2 free tickets!.

* Email info@christianactivities.com

* Tell us why you read CA, how long you have been a reader and what you like best about our site.

Important Notes About Your Fandango Ticket Codes

* Only redeemable for ALL SAINTS.

* Only redeemable for through the first two weekends in theaters, from release date (8/25) through Monday, 9/4 (Labor Day).

* Each ticket code is unique and redeemable for a one-time use.

* User enters ticket code at online checkout.

