Contest: Win 2 Free Tickets to See 'Same Kind of Different As Me' with Greg Kinnear

Get two free Fandango ticket codes to see the new family-friendly movie "Same Kind of Different as Me" starring Greg Kinnear, Renée Zellweger, Djimon Hounsou and Jon Voight.

The movie is about a marriage in trouble until a millionaire art dealer takes a chance on a dangerous homeless man.

Enter to win your two tickets by emailing us and telling us why you read Christian Activities, how long you have been a reader and what your favorite thing is about our site. We also welcome any suggestions or feedback.

The contest winner will receive 2 Fandango ticket codes for 2 free tickets!.

* Email info@christianactivities.com

* Tell us why you read CA, how long you have been a reader and what you like best about our site.

Important Notes About Your Fandango Ticket Codes

* Only redeemable for "Same Kind of Different As Me".

* Only be redeemable for the first 14 days of release, which includes the first two weekends, from release date (10/20) through Thursday, 11/2, OR when SAME KIND OF DIFFERENT AS ME is no longer in theaters, whichever comes first.

* Each ticket code is unique and redeemable for a one-time use.

* User enters ticket code at online checkout.

