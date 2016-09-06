Conservative Activist Phyllis Schlafly Dead at 92

Conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly died of cancer September 5, 2016 at her home in St. Louis. A constitutional lawyer, Schlafly was best known for her conservative social and political views, her opposition to the feminist movement, and her successful campaign to stop the passage of the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) to the U.S. Constitution in the 1970s. She is credited by many as the driving force that prevented the ratification of the ERA.

She is also acknowledged for moving the Republican Party toward the conservative side on family values and religious issues, Her 1964 political book "A Choice, Not an Echo," sold more than three million copies.She founded the Eagle Forum in 1972 and was the Eagle Forum board chairman and CEO and active on the lecture circuit until her death.

"Phyllis Schlafly will be remembered for her courageous leadership in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds. With the political establishment, the media, and academia all arrayed against her, she organized a grassroots movement that not only stopped the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) but became the foundation for the pro-life, pro-family movement we have today.

"I have little doubt that the political and cultural landscape of America today would have long ago been devoid of true conservatism if not for her leadership. She never surrendered her principles and she never gave in to intimidation.

"Her love for God and this country drove her to fight for the Constitutional principles that founded this nation. We honor Phyllis for the lessons that she taught us all. I'm proud to have stood alongside her for faith, family and freedom," said Family Research Council President Tony Perkins in his statement on the Passing of Phyllis Schlafly

