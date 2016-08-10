Complete List of 47th Annual GMA Dove Awards Nominees

by:
The Gospel Music Association (GMA) announced the nominations for the 47th Annual GMA Dove Awards today at Lipscomb University's Shamblin Theater in Nashville. Nominees were released in 44 categories. Dove nominees in the following categories were named at today's press conference:
Artist of the Year
for KING & COUNTRY, Word Entertainment
Hillsong UNITED, Hillsong Music Australia/Sparrow Records
Lauren Daigle, Centricity Music
Lecrae, Reach Records
TobyMac, ForeFront Records
New Artist of the Year
Hollyn, Gotee Records
Jordan Feliz, Centricity Music
Stars Go Dim, Word Entertainment
Travis Greene, RCA Inspiration
We Are Messengers, Word Entertainment
Traditional Gospel Album of the Year
Everyday Jesus – Anthony Brown & group therAPy, (producers) Dr. Leonard S. Scott, Bryant S. Scott, Anthony Brown, VaShawn Mitchell
We Give You Praise – Chicago Mass Choir, (producers) Percy Gray, Jr., Demetrius Banks, Cornelius Doles, Felica Welch, Dr. Feranda Williamson
WAP New Era – James Hall Worship & Praise, (producers) James Hall, Troy Chambers, Dr. Kevin Bond
Powerful – Japan Mass Choir, (producer) DA Johnson
Level Next– John P. Kee, (producer) John P. Kee
Rap/Hip Hop Album of the Year
Uncomfortable – Andy Mineo, (producers) 42 North, Alex Medina, Black Knight, Daniel Steele, Dirty Rice, Elhae, Gabriel Lambirth, Gawvi, Illmind, Jon Bellion
Therapy Session – NF, (producers) Tommee Profitt, David Garcia, The720
Church Clothes 3 – Lecrae, (producers) Black Knight, Epikh Pro, GAWVI, Mykalife, Ryan Righteous, S1
This Time Around – Tedashii, (producers) Gabriel Azucena, Jamaal “Elhae” Jones, Crystal “Crystal Nicole” Johnson-Pompey, John “The Kracken” Williams
Forward – Flame, (producers) SPEC, Courtney Orlando, G. Roc
Rock/Contemporary Album of the Year
Cities – Live In New York City – Anberlin, (producer) Aaron Sprinkle
Sound Of The Saints – Audio Adrenaline, (producers) Seth Mosley, Joshua Silverberg, Nick Baumhardt
Dead Man Walking – John Tibbs, (producer) Ben Shive
The Wonderlands: Sunlight & Shadows – Jon Foreman, (producers) Tyler Strickland, Anton Patzner, Neal Avron, Keith Tutt, Aaron Roche, Dan Brigham, Jeremy Lutito, Jason Morant
Surrender – Kutless, (producer) Aaron Sprinkle
Pop/Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year
“My Story” – Big Daddy Weave, (writers) Mike Weaver, Jason Ingram
“Just Be Held” – Casting Crowns, (writers), Mark Hall, Bernie Herms, Matthew West
“Good Good Father” – Chris Tomlin, (writers) Pat Barrett, Tony Brown
“Tell Your Heart To Beat Again” – Danny Gokey, (writers) Bernie Herms, Randy Phillips, Matthew West
“The River” – Jordan Feliz, (writers) Jordan Feliz, Colby Wedgeworth, Joshua Silverberg
“Trust In You” – Lauren Daigle, (writers), Paul Mabury, Michael Farren, Lauren Daigle
Southern Gospel Recorded Song of the Year
“Jesus Changed Everything” – Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, (writers) Ernie Haase, Wayne Haun, Joel Lindsey
“Jesus Gave Me Water” – Gaither Vocal Band, (writer) Lucie E. Campbell
“I Am Blessed” – Karen Peck & New River, (writers) Karen Peck Gooch, Kenna West, Michael Farren
“Keep On” – Perrys, (writers) Wayne Haun, Joel Lindsey
“Jesus, The One” – The Hoppers, (writer) Paula Stefanovich
Worship Song of the Year
“No Longer Slaves” - (writers) Jonathan David Hesler, Brian Johnson, Joel Case (publisher) Bethel Music Publishing
“Good Good Father” - (writers) Pat Barrett, Anthony Brown (publishers) Vamos Publishing, Capitol CMG Parago, Common Hymnal Publishing, Housefires Sounds, Tony Brown Publishing Designee, worshiptogether.com songs, sixsteps Music
“Touch the Sky” – (writers) Joel Houston, Dylan Thomas, Michael Guy Chislett (publisher) Hillsong Music Publishing
“We Believe” – (writers) Travis Ryan, Richie Fike, Matt Hooper (publishers) Integrity Worship Music, Integrity's Praise! Music, Life Worship, Travis Ryan Music
“Even So Come” - (writers) Jess Cates, Jason Ingram, Chris Tomlin (publisher) S. D. G. Publishing, Sixsteps Songs, Worship Together Music, Open Hands Music, So Essential Tunes, Lily Makes Music
The GMA Dove Awards celebrate the contributions of artists from every style of Christian/Gospel music. Nominees are determined by over 1,500 professional members, and winners will be voted on by the entire GMA membership of nearly 2,500. The awards show will take place on Tuesday, October 11, 2016 at Lipscomb University’s Allen Arena in Nashville at 6:30 p.m. CST. Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) will exclusively air the awards show on Sunday, October 16, reaching over 100 million viewers in the U.S., plus global and multi-platform distribution. Voting for the final winners will run August 23 through August 30
For more information, visit www.doveawards.com.
