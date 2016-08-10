Complete List of 47th Annual GMA Dove Awards Nominees

The Gospel Music Association (GMA) announced the nominations for the 47th Annual GMA Dove Awards today at Lipscomb University's Shamblin Theater in Nashville. Nominees were released in 44 categories. Dove nominees in the following categories were named at today's press conference:

Artist of the Year

for KING & COUNTRY, Word Entertainment

Hillsong UNITED, Hillsong Music Australia/Sparrow Records

Lauren Daigle, Centricity Music

Lecrae, Reach Records

TobyMac, ForeFront Records

New Artist of the Year

Hollyn, Gotee Records

Jordan Feliz, Centricity Music

Stars Go Dim, Word Entertainment

Travis Greene, RCA Inspiration

We Are Messengers, Word Entertainment

Traditional Gospel Album of the Year

Everyday Jesus – Anthony Brown & group therAPy, (producers) Dr. Leonard S. Scott, Bryant S. Scott, Anthony Brown, VaShawn Mitchell

We Give You Praise – Chicago Mass Choir, (producers) Percy Gray, Jr., Demetrius Banks, Cornelius Doles, Felica Welch, Dr. Feranda Williamson

WAP New Era – James Hall Worship & Praise, (producers) James Hall, Troy Chambers, Dr. Kevin Bond

Powerful – Japan Mass Choir, (producer) DA Johnson

Level Next– John P. Kee, (producer) John P. Kee

Rap/Hip Hop Album of the Year

Uncomfortable – Andy Mineo, (producers) 42 North, Alex Medina, Black Knight, Daniel Steele, Dirty Rice, Elhae, Gabriel Lambirth, Gawvi, Illmind, Jon Bellion

Therapy Session – NF, (producers) Tommee Profitt, David Garcia, The720

Church Clothes 3 – Lecrae, (producers) Black Knight, Epikh Pro, GAWVI, Mykalife, Ryan Righteous, S1

This Time Around – Tedashii, (producers) Gabriel Azucena, Jamaal “Elhae” Jones, Crystal “Crystal Nicole” Johnson-Pompey, John “The Kracken” Williams

Forward – Flame, (producers) SPEC, Courtney Orlando, G. Roc

Rock/Contemporary Album of the Year

Cities – Live In New York City – Anberlin, (producer) Aaron Sprinkle

Sound Of The Saints – Audio Adrenaline, (producers) Seth Mosley, Joshua Silverberg, Nick Baumhardt

Dead Man Walking – John Tibbs, (producer) Ben Shive

The Wonderlands: Sunlight & Shadows – Jon Foreman, (producers) Tyler Strickland, Anton Patzner, Neal Avron, Keith Tutt, Aaron Roche, Dan Brigham, Jeremy Lutito, Jason Morant

Surrender – Kutless, (producer) Aaron Sprinkle

Pop/Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year

“My Story” – Big Daddy Weave, (writers) Mike Weaver, Jason Ingram

“Just Be Held” – Casting Crowns, (writers), Mark Hall, Bernie Herms, Matthew West

“Good Good Father” – Chris Tomlin, (writers) Pat Barrett, Tony Brown

“Tell Your Heart To Beat Again” – Danny Gokey, (writers) Bernie Herms, Randy Phillips, Matthew West

“The River” – Jordan Feliz, (writers) Jordan Feliz, Colby Wedgeworth, Joshua Silverberg

“Trust In You” – Lauren Daigle, (writers), Paul Mabury, Michael Farren, Lauren Daigle

Southern Gospel Recorded Song of the Year

“Jesus Changed Everything” – Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, (writers) Ernie Haase, Wayne Haun, Joel Lindsey

“Jesus Gave Me Water” – Gaither Vocal Band, (writer) Lucie E. Campbell

“I Am Blessed” – Karen Peck & New River, (writers) Karen Peck Gooch, Kenna West, Michael Farren

“Keep On” – Perrys, (writers) Wayne Haun, Joel Lindsey

“Jesus, The One” – The Hoppers, (writer) Paula Stefanovich

Worship Song of the Year

“No Longer Slaves” - (writers) Jonathan David Hesler, Brian Johnson, Joel Case (publisher) Bethel Music Publishing

“Good Good Father” - (writers) Pat Barrett, Anthony Brown (publishers) Vamos Publishing, Capitol CMG Parago, Common Hymnal Publishing, Housefires Sounds, Tony Brown Publishing Designee, worshiptogether.com songs, sixsteps Music

“Touch the Sky” – (writers) Joel Houston, Dylan Thomas, Michael Guy Chislett (publisher) Hillsong Music Publishing

“We Believe” – (writers) Travis Ryan, Richie Fike, Matt Hooper (publishers) Integrity Worship Music, Integrity's Praise! Music, Life Worship, Travis Ryan Music

“Even So Come” - (writers) Jess Cates, Jason Ingram, Chris Tomlin (publisher) S. D. G. Publishing, Sixsteps Songs, Worship Together Music, Open Hands Music, So Essential Tunes, Lily Makes Music

The GMA Dove Awards celebrate the contributions of artists from every style of Christian/Gospel music. Nominees are determined by over 1,500 professional members, and winners will be voted on by the entire GMA membership of nearly 2,500. The awards show will take place on Tuesday, October 11, 2016 at Lipscomb University’s Allen Arena in Nashville at 6:30 p.m. CST. Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) will exclusively air the awards show on Sunday, October 16, reaching over 100 million viewers in the U.S., plus global and multi-platform distribution. Voting for the final winners will run August 23 through August 30

For more information, visit www.doveawards.com.

