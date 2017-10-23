Christian Activities Magazine Celebrates 25 Years

It was 25 years ago in October of 1992 that publisher Kathryn Darden first had the vision of putting together a Christian calendar that would cross denominational boundaries in Middle Tennessee.

Darden, a Nashville native, had grown up knowing their were several denominational hubs in Nashville that shared their own denomination's news: The Methodist Publishing House, the Baptist Sunday School Board, Free Will Bible College, David Lipscomb College, Belmont College, Trevecca Nazarene College were all centers of information for particular denominations. The problem was, if people were not a part of a particular church denomination, they often didn't know what events were taking place in those churches and colleges.

Darden envisioned a cross-denominational publication that would bring Christian concert news, church news and other activities of interest to Christian families together in one place for the entire community. She called it "Christian Activities Nashville."

Distributed by Darden in her Champagne 1986 Toyota Celica, to churches and coffeehouses across Nashville, the first issue--a 4-page newsletter--featured Christian singer/songwriter David Mullen on the cover as well as the Christian Activities Calendar of Events and other info. Soon the newsletter became a magazine and then a website which now covers news of interest to Christians around the world.

CONTEST: As part of our 25th anniversary celebration, Christian Activities is giving away 2 tickets to see "Same Kind of Different as Me" starring Greg Kinnear, Renée Zellweger, Djimon Hounsou and Jon Voight. Details at: Contest: Win 2 Free Tickets to See 'Same Kind of Different As Me' with Greg Kinnear

This also marks the 30th anniversary of Christian Activities Publications. Past publications include the Creative ReSOURCE Directory as well as The Anthology of Christian Poetry, How to Promote Your Book on a Shoestring Budget and other books.

Also see.

It's the 20th Anniversary of Christian Activities Magazine

Christian Activities Celebrates 20th anniversary in October

History of Christian Activities Magazine

Christian Activities Ministry Statement

Contest: Win 2 Free Tickets to See 'Same Kind of Different As Me' with Greg Kinnear

Christian Magazine Grew From Calendar

Join the discussion on Facebook









Use this link to shop Amazon.com and support Christian Activities

