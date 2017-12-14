Christian Activities: Top 6 Stocking Stuffers for 2017

It's the middle of December so Christmas shopping season is in full swing. Many people did their shopping over Thanksgiving weekend but even more are struggling to find those perfect last-minute items for family members, friends, co-workers, garbage men, and other acquaintances.

The staff at Christian Activities has suggestions for six gift items we have actually tested and often already successfully gifted to others on previous Christmases. Here are our suggestions for our favorite stocking stuffers and Christmas presents this holiday season.

1. Holiday music. Music is now available for streaming and available in many forms and fashions. We still like CDs here, and a holiday CD makes a great stocking stuffer and can usually be enjoyed immediately. We received Susan Holloway's "Joy to the World," a beautiful violin version of 10 Christmas favorites. Beautiful, soft, melodic, "Joy to the World" is relaxing holiday music for someone special's Christmas enjoyment.

2. Skin care. For decades getting mom some hand cream or lotion has been a tradition. This year get that special woman something that actually changes her skin. We recommend products from RF Dermatologists because two of our staff have had wonderful results with both the anti-aging line (Redefine) and the adult acne treatment (Unblemish). They also offer great stocking stuffers like the Essentials Lip Shields pictured here that protect lips from wind, sun, cold, and aging. Kathryn gives them to her garbage collectors as well as using them as stocking stuffers for some of her friends. Email Darden.k@gmail.com for more info and for ordering.

3. Hand-knitted scarves. This is an old-fashioned gift, but in the 21st century, still nothing shows that personal touch like something hand-made. A knitted scarf is both practical in winter as well as a unique gift since no two will ever be exactly the same.

4. Small flashlights. These are handy for purses, pockets and glove boxes and can be used for convenience and safety. Our web consultant bought a small Coast G19 LED Inspection Flashlight for himself last year, loved it and is giving it this year as a small gift

5. Pocket knives. They may not be TSA approved, but a pocket knife is still a great gift for a young man or a young woman who enjoys crafting. This Gerber Paraframe Mini Knife, also recommended by our web consultant, is lightweight, portable and looks cool. Not suitable for children under 12.

6. Cash. We know. It's not personal or pretty but it is usually appreciated. Sticking a $20 bill or a gift card in a stocking or gifting some money through Paypal is a great way to take care of the people you cannot find a perfect stocking stuffer for.

Whatever your choice of stocking stuffers this Christmas, nothing beats a gift given with love. Merry Christmas from the staff at Christian Activities.

