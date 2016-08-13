Charles Esten Releasing New Music Every Friday

Charles Esten, actor, songwriter, and artist well known for his role as Deacon Claybourne on ABC’s “Nashville,” has long contemplated releasing an album or an EP. Recently, he has decided that instead, he will be going a different route: Starting in July, he will be releasing a new original single every Friday.

Says Esten, “I started off as a singer/songwriter, and even though I became an actor, I’ve been writing and playing music all along. Since coming to Nashville four years ago, music has taken an equal place in my life. I’ve been blessed to be able to write and perform a catalog of songs with some truly fantastic people - and that has been a real joy. What I haven’t done is release much of this music at all. I’ve decided to change that in a big and unusual way that has me very excited.”

His first track, “Through The Blue,” written with Kendell Marvel and Tim James, will kick off the #EverySingleFriday series, which Esten says will last until he ”runs out of music he feels like releasing.”

In July he played “Through The Blue” on the Emmy-nominated Skyville Live where he’ll share the stage with friends, Clare Bowen, Chris Carmack, Lennon & Maisy Stella, Mark Collie, Colin Linden, JD Souther and Pam Tillis. The show’s theme salutes the magic of Music City and is scheduled to stream live at 8/7c exclusively via AOL.com, RatedRed.com and go90 - a free mobile video platform available across all wireless carriers. (To access go90, simply download the app via the App Store or Google Play.)

Born in Pittsburgh, PA, Charles “Chip” Esten grew up in Alexandria, VA. After starting his acting career in Los Angeles, he was pleased to make his theatrical debut in London, portraying Buddy Holly in the hit West End musical “Buddy.” In that role, he was honored to perform for H.R.M Queen Elizabeth and then, for President and Mrs. George H.W. Bush at The White House. Since then, he has appeared in films and on television, most notably on "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" and "The Office."

A Christian, Esten has appeared in Christian videos and online reading from the Bible.

In 2014, 2015 and 2016 he joined his castmates in headlining the “Nashville in Concert” tour with sold out shows across the US and this summer, the UK and Ireland. He has also appeared on numerous projects released in conjunction with the show.

He is proud to serve as the National Light the Night Walk Honorary Chair for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

