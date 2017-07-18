Bryan Popin 'I Got Out' Listening Party in Nashville

ASCAP hosted an album listening party for urban gospel artist Bryan Popin for his forthcoming album I GOT OUT on Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at the ASCAP offices on Music Square West in Nashville.

Popin's new album is coming out on July 21, 2017. The current single, "I Got Out" has hit #5 on the Billboard Gospel Radio Chart and is climbing. The album features numerous musicians and singers including Tamela Mann.

During the listening party, Popin both played tracks as well as his red keyboard to showcase songs from the new project. The energetic Popin also played air guitar, air drums and air riffs on various instruments throughout the event.

Favorite moment was the unexpected "Oh, How I Love Jesus" with its drawn out but enthusiastic ending. Other singles included "Step In The Name" and "Such A Time As This."

Produced by Ayron Lewis and Bryan Popin, "I Got Out" releases on July 21.

Video highlights on YouTube

