Bring Your Bible to School Day” Free-Speech Event Oct. 5

Focus on the Family is sponsoring the student-led “Bring Your Bible to School Day” free-speech event taking place on Thursday, Oct. 5.

On that day, an expected 500,000 public school students will share their faith with others by reading their Bibles during their free hours and talking about their faith.

If you have a son or daughter in school, please encourage them to bring their Bible to school next Thursday. And don’t forget to let us know about it. Every student who registers will receive a chance to win a trip to see the Newsboys in concert! They’ll also receive a free guide with easy tips on how to get started, downloadable posters, sticker ad T-shirt designs, information on students’ legal rights – as well as other fun, interactive activities.

Is there a bigger act of love than to share Jesus with others?

Find out more at: http://www.bringyourbible.org/

