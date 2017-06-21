BMI Christian Music Awards Presented in Nashville

by:
BMI held their annual Christian music awards at the BMI offices in Nashville, TN on Tuesday, June 20, 2017, celebrating the most performed contemporary Christian, inspirational and southern gospel songs of 2016. The annual awards show and dinner honors the songwriters and publishers of the past year’s most performed Christian rock, contemporary Christian, inspirational, southern and urban gospel songs on U.S. Christian radio. BMI honored the top 25 songs played on Christian radio during the past year at the event.
The invitation-only event was hosted by Mike O'Neill, President and CEO, Jody Williams, VP, Writer Publisher Relations, Nashville and Leslie Roberts, Executive Director, Writer/Publisher Relations. The ceremony also recognized the BMI Christian Song, Songwriter, and Publisher of the Year.
The evening's top winners were:
Good Good Father -- Song of the Year
Tony Brown Capitol CMG Paragon Common Hymnal Digital
Bernie Herms -- Songwriter of the Year
Christ In Me Just Be Held Tell Your Heart to Beat Again Thy Will
‘Good Good Father’ named Song of the Year;
Capitol CMG Publishing -- Publisher of the Year
(Capitol CMG Paragon, Meaux Mercy Publishing, Songs of Universal, Inc., Sparrow Song, Universal Music-Brentwood Songs, Worship Together Music) Battle Cry Cast My Cares Christ In Me Even So Come Feel It Forever Good Good Father Great Are You Lord I Am Not Alone Just Be Held Move (Keep Walkin’) Tell Your Heart to Beat Again There Is Power Thy Will
BMI Award Winning Songs
Air I Breathe
Mat Kearney
Façade Aside Music
Sony/ATV Songs LLC
Battle Cry
Lee Black
Joel Lindsey
Sue Smith
Hefton Hill Music
Universal Music-Brentwood Benson Songs
Cast My Cares
Blake NeeSmith
Songs of Gotee
Universal Music-Brentwood Benson Songs
Christ In Me
Bernie Herms
G650 Music
Pure Note Music
Songs of Universal, Inc.
Even So Come
Chris Tomlin
Capitol CMG Paragon
S.D.G. Publishing
sixsteps Songs
Worship Together Music
Everything Comes Alive
Darren Mulligan
Dayspring Music
Feel It
Toby McKeehan
Achtober Songs
Capitol CMG Paragon
First
Mia Fieldes (APRA)
Be Essential Songs
Upside Down Under
Forever
Christa Joy Black
Kari Jobe
Bethel Worship Publishing
Capitol CMG Paragon
Kari Jobe Carnes Music
Worship Together Music
Good Good Father
Tony Brown
Capitol CMG Paragon
Common Hymnal Digital
Great Are You Lord
Leslie Jordan
Capitol CMG Paragon
Integrity’s Praise! Music
I Am Blessed
Karen Peck
Kenna West
Christian Taylor Music
Clearbox Benefit
Karen Peck Music
I Am Not Alone
Austin Davis
Benjamin Davis
Mia Fieldes (APRA)
Kari Jobe
Grant Pittman
Dustin Sauder
Be Essential Songs
Benjamin Davis Publishing
Capitol CMG Paragon
Kari Jobe Carnes Music
Upside Down Under
Watershed Music Publishing
Worship Together Music
If We’re Honest
Molly Reed
Dayspring Music
Goes Something Like This Music
Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp.
It’s Not Over Yet
Luke Smallbone
Dayspring Music
Kilns Music
Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp.
Just Be Held
Mark Hall
Bernie Herms
Be Essential Songs
G650 Music
My Refuge Music
Pure Note Music
Songs of Universal, Inc.
Sparrow Song
Move (Keep Walkin’)
Toby McKeehan
Chris Stevens
Achtober Songs
Capitol CMG Paragon
Meaux Mercy Publishing
Moody Producer Music
Prodigal
Dave Frey
Ben McDonald
Dayspring Music
Pencil Prophet Publishing
Run Run Milo
Put Out The Fire
Rodney Griffin
Songs of Greater Vision
Tell Your Heart to Beat Again
Bernie Herms
G650 Music
Pure Note Music
Songs of Universal, Inc.
The Beauty of the Blood
Joseph Habedank
Christian Taylor Music
Clearbox Benefit
Artist: Joseph Habedank
There Is Power
Lincoln Brewster
Mia Fieldes (APRA)
Be Essential Songs
Capitol CMG Paragon
Integrity’s Praise! Music
Upside Down Under
Worldwide Echoes
Thy Will
Bernie Herms
G650 Music
Pure Note Music
Songs of Universal, Inc.
Worry Ends Where Faith Begins
Sandy Blythe
Blythe Music Group
Jeff Whisnant Music
You Are Loved
Josh Zegan
Dayspring Music
Music By Josh Zegan
More info at: BMI Christian Awards
Join the discussion on Facebook
Use this link to shop Amazon.com and support Christian Activities