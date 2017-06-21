BMI Christian Music Awards Presented in Nashville

BMI held their annual Christian music awards at the BMI offices in Nashville, TN on Tuesday, June 20, 2017, celebrating the most performed contemporary Christian, inspirational and southern gospel songs of 2016. The annual awards show and dinner honors the songwriters and publishers of the past year’s most performed Christian rock, contemporary Christian, inspirational, southern and urban gospel songs on U.S. Christian radio. BMI honored the top 25 songs played on Christian radio during the past year at the event.

The invitation-only event was hosted by Mike O'Neill, President and CEO, Jody Williams, VP, Writer Publisher Relations, Nashville and Leslie Roberts, Executive Director, Writer/Publisher Relations. The ceremony also recognized the BMI Christian Song, Songwriter, and Publisher of the Year.

The evening's top winners were:

Good Good Father -- Song of the Year

Tony Brown Capitol CMG Paragon Common Hymnal Digital

Bernie Herms -- Songwriter of the Year

Christ In Me Just Be Held Tell Your Heart to Beat Again Thy Will

Capitol CMG Publishing -- Publisher of the Year

(Capitol CMG Paragon, Meaux Mercy Publishing, Songs of Universal, Inc., Sparrow Song, Universal Music-Brentwood Songs, Worship Together Music) Battle Cry Cast My Cares Christ In Me Even So Come Feel It Forever Good Good Father Great Are You Lord I Am Not Alone Just Be Held Move (Keep Walkin’) Tell Your Heart to Beat Again There Is Power Thy Will

BMI Award Winning Songs

Air I Breathe

Mat Kearney

Façade Aside Music

Sony/ATV Songs LLC

Battle Cry

Lee Black

Joel Lindsey

Sue Smith

Hefton Hill Music

Universal Music-Brentwood Benson Songs

Cast My Cares

Blake NeeSmith

Songs of Gotee

Universal Music-Brentwood Benson Songs

Christ In Me

Bernie Herms

G650 Music

Pure Note Music

Songs of Universal, Inc.

Even So Come

Chris Tomlin

Capitol CMG Paragon

S.D.G. Publishing

sixsteps Songs

Worship Together Music

Everything Comes Alive

Darren Mulligan

Dayspring Music

Feel It

Toby McKeehan

Achtober Songs

Capitol CMG Paragon

First

Mia Fieldes (APRA)

Be Essential Songs

Upside Down Under

Forever

Christa Joy Black

Kari Jobe

Bethel Worship Publishing

Capitol CMG Paragon

Kari Jobe Carnes Music

Worship Together Music

Good Good Father

Tony Brown

Capitol CMG Paragon

Common Hymnal Digital

Great Are You Lord

Leslie Jordan

Capitol CMG Paragon

Integrity’s Praise! Music

I Am Blessed

Karen Peck

Kenna West

Christian Taylor Music

Clearbox Benefit

Karen Peck Music

I Am Not Alone

Austin Davis

Benjamin Davis

Mia Fieldes (APRA)

Kari Jobe

Grant Pittman

Dustin Sauder

Be Essential Songs

Benjamin Davis Publishing

Capitol CMG Paragon

Kari Jobe Carnes Music

Upside Down Under

Watershed Music Publishing

Worship Together Music

If We’re Honest

Molly Reed

Dayspring Music

Goes Something Like This Music

Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp.

It’s Not Over Yet

Luke Smallbone

Dayspring Music

Kilns Music

Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp.

Just Be Held

Mark Hall

Bernie Herms

Be Essential Songs

G650 Music

My Refuge Music

Pure Note Music

Songs of Universal, Inc.

Sparrow Song

Move (Keep Walkin’)

Toby McKeehan

Chris Stevens

Achtober Songs

Capitol CMG Paragon

Meaux Mercy Publishing

Moody Producer Music

Prodigal

Dave Frey

Ben McDonald

Dayspring Music

Pencil Prophet Publishing

Run Run Milo

Put Out The Fire

Rodney Griffin

Songs of Greater Vision

Tell Your Heart to Beat Again

Bernie Herms

G650 Music

Pure Note Music

Songs of Universal, Inc.

The Beauty of the Blood

Joseph Habedank

Christian Taylor Music

Clearbox Benefit

Artist: Joseph Habedank

There Is Power

Lincoln Brewster

Mia Fieldes (APRA)

Be Essential Songs

Capitol CMG Paragon

Integrity’s Praise! Music

Upside Down Under

Worldwide Echoes

Thy Will

Bernie Herms

G650 Music

Pure Note Music

Songs of Universal, Inc.

Worry Ends Where Faith Begins

Sandy Blythe

Blythe Music Group

Jeff Whisnant Music

You Are Loved

Josh Zegan

Dayspring Music

Music By Josh Zegan

