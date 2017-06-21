BMI Christian Music Awards Presented in Nashville

by: 

Kathryn Darden
Nashville, TN
Jun 21, 2017

BMI held their annual Christian music awards at the BMI offices in Nashville, TN on Tuesday, June 20, 2017, celebrating the most performed contemporary Christian, inspirational and southern gospel songs of 2016. The annual awards show and dinner honors the songwriters and publishers of the past year’s most performed Christian rock, contemporary Christian, inspirational, southern and urban gospel songs on U.S. Christian radio. BMI honored the top 25 songs played on Christian radio during the past year at the event.

The invitation-only event was hosted by Mike O'Neill, President and CEO, Jody Williams, VP, Writer Publisher Relations, Nashville and Leslie Roberts, Executive Director, Writer/Publisher Relations. The ceremony also recognized the BMI Christian Song, Songwriter, and Publisher of the Year.

The evening's top winners were:

Good Good Father -- Song of the Year
Tony Brown Capitol CMG Paragon Common Hymnal Digital

Bernie Herms -- Songwriter of the Year
Christ In Me Just Be Held Tell Your Heart to Beat Again Thy Will
‘Good Good Father’ named Song of the Year;

Capitol CMG Publishing -- Publisher of the Year
(Capitol CMG Paragon, Meaux Mercy Publishing, Songs of Universal, Inc., Sparrow Song, Universal Music-Brentwood Songs, Worship Together Music) Battle Cry Cast My Cares Christ In Me Even So Come Feel It Forever Good Good Father Great Are You Lord I Am Not Alone Just Be Held Move (Keep Walkin’) Tell Your Heart to Beat Again There Is Power Thy Will

BMI Award Winning Songs
Air I Breathe
Mat Kearney
Façade Aside Music
Sony/ATV Songs LLC

Battle Cry
Lee Black
Joel Lindsey
Sue Smith
Hefton Hill Music
Universal Music-Brentwood Benson Songs

Cast My Cares
Blake NeeSmith
Songs of Gotee
Universal Music-Brentwood Benson Songs

Christ In Me
Bernie Herms
G650 Music
Pure Note Music
Songs of Universal, Inc.

Even So Come
Chris Tomlin
Capitol CMG Paragon
S.D.G. Publishing
sixsteps Songs
Worship Together Music

Everything Comes Alive
Darren Mulligan
Dayspring Music

Feel It
Toby McKeehan
Achtober Songs
Capitol CMG Paragon

First
Mia Fieldes (APRA)
Be Essential Songs
Upside Down Under

Forever
Christa Joy Black
Kari Jobe
Bethel Worship Publishing
Capitol CMG Paragon
Kari Jobe Carnes Music
Worship Together Music

Good Good Father
Tony Brown
Capitol CMG Paragon
Common Hymnal Digital

Great Are You Lord
Leslie Jordan
Capitol CMG Paragon
Integrity’s Praise! Music

I Am Blessed
Karen Peck
Kenna West
Christian Taylor Music
Clearbox Benefit
Karen Peck Music

I Am Not Alone
Austin Davis
Benjamin Davis
Mia Fieldes (APRA)
Kari Jobe
Grant Pittman
Dustin Sauder
Be Essential Songs
Benjamin Davis Publishing
Capitol CMG Paragon
Kari Jobe Carnes Music
Upside Down Under
Watershed Music Publishing
Worship Together Music

If We’re Honest
Molly Reed
Dayspring Music
Goes Something Like This Music
Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp.

It’s Not Over Yet
Luke Smallbone
Dayspring Music
Kilns Music
Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp.

Just Be Held
Mark Hall
Bernie Herms
Be Essential Songs
G650 Music
My Refuge Music
Pure Note Music
Songs of Universal, Inc.
Sparrow Song

Move (Keep Walkin’)
Toby McKeehan
Chris Stevens
Achtober Songs
Capitol CMG Paragon
Meaux Mercy Publishing
Moody Producer Music

Prodigal
Dave Frey
Ben McDonald
Dayspring Music
Pencil Prophet Publishing
Run Run Milo

Put Out The Fire
Rodney Griffin
Songs of Greater Vision

Tell Your Heart to Beat Again
Bernie Herms
G650 Music
Pure Note Music
Songs of Universal, Inc.

The Beauty of the Blood
Joseph Habedank
Christian Taylor Music
Clearbox Benefit
Artist: Joseph Habedank

There Is Power
Lincoln Brewster
Mia Fieldes (APRA)
Be Essential Songs
Capitol CMG Paragon
Integrity’s Praise! Music
Upside Down Under
Worldwide Echoes

Thy Will
Bernie Herms
G650 Music
Pure Note Music
Songs of Universal, Inc.

Worry Ends Where Faith Begins
Sandy Blythe
Blythe Music Group
Jeff Whisnant Music

You Are Loved
Josh Zegan
Dayspring Music
Music By Josh Zegan

More info at: BMI Christian Awards

Join the discussion on Facebook



Use this link to shop Amazon.com and support Christian Activities