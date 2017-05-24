Behaviors that Count as Cheating on Your Spouse: Focus on the Family Takes a Look

The Eighth Commandment seems clear enough:

“You shall not commit adultery” (Exodus 20:14).

It should go without saying, but in the world’s terms, adultery is when voluntary intercourse occurs between a married person and a person who is not his or her spouse.

Straightforward enough, right? However, the team at Focus regularly fields questions such as:

“My spouse sent a romantic text message to another person, is that cheating?”

“Does an emotional affair really count as adultery?”

Beyond mere curiosity, these are actual real-life situations. But in the rush to address these very practical questions, are we missing the larger issue of why we marry and remain committed to our spouse?

Focus on the Family looks at an Old Testament command in the light of modern-day attitudes in What Behavior Counts as Cheating on Your Spouse?

