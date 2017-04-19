Beatitudes with Stu Garrard, Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith and Others

Legendary Christian music artists and some of today's popular CCM leaders have joined forces to release the new project Beatitudes.

One time guitarist with Delirious? and GRAMMY-nominated, Dove Award-winning musician/producer Stu Garrard (Stu G) teams up with respected artists including Amy Grant, Michael W Smith, Matt Maher, Martin Smith, Audrey Assad, Joel Houston, All Sons & Daughters, Jon Mark McMillan, Amanda Cook, Propaganda and others to offer different perspectives in different styles on blessings uncovered during life's broken moments.

The first single from the project is "Oh Blessed," which features Garrard and co-writer Anthony Skinner along with The McCrary Sisters.

The Beatitudes Project also includes Garrard’s book Words From The Hill—An Invitation To The Unexpected and the upcoming documentary View From The Hill.



