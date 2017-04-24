Australian Leaders Call World to Pray and Fast for America as V.P. Pence Visits Australia

For the fifth year in a row, Australia is calling the nations of the world to join with them to pray and fast for five days for America, from 30 April - 4 May 2017.

April 30 is America's National Day of Repentance. May 4 is America's National Day of Prayer.

"For your Great Name's Sake - Hear Us, Forgive Us and Heal Us" is the theme for 4 May, 2017.

Wesley Leake, a member of the National Day of Prayer team said, "God has done amazing things in America since we began to pray and fast, but God can do greater things yet! We in Australia believe it is our turn to stand in the gap for the nation of America and pray for revival and transformation for the USA through prayer and fasting according to 2 Chronicles 7:14. The new administration cannot bring revival to America, only God can do that. We in Australia are grateful for the protection that America gave Australia and the nations of the free world during World War II. The Battle of the Coral Sea, fought by USA in 1942, was the turning point in the Second World War for Australia. Thank God for America!"

Ps Melissa Haigh, also part of the National Day of Prayer team said, "Abraham Lincoln, on 30 April 1863 called for a Day of 'Humiliation, Prayer and Fasting' at a time of great national crisis by Governmental decree which said, 'We have grown in numbers, wealth and power, as no other nation has ever grown. But we have forgotten God...We have vainly imagined, in the deceitfulness of our hearts, that all these blessings were produced by some superior wisdom and virtue of our own. Intoxicated with unbroken success, we have become too self-sufficient to feel the necessity of redeeming and preserving grace, too proud to pray to the God that made us! It behooves us then, to humble ourselves before the offended Power, to confess our national sins, and to pray for clemency and forgiveness,'"

Haigh continued, "Unfortunately, today America is again in crisis because it has forgotten God. America is in great danger from within and without. The situation in Australia is not much different. We in our nation have forgotten God and we are paying the price for our rebellion."

Warwick Marsh, from the National Day of Prayer team said, "We welcome Vice President Pence to Australia and are thankful for his strong Christian conviction but we need what governments cannot do. America and Australia need revival and reformation. We need God. We invite you to join with us in five days of prayer and fasting for the USA. Together we can make a difference."

Wesley Leake: 61 457 288 872

Melissa Haigh: 61 439 352 465

Warwick Marsh: 61 418 225 212

National Day of Prayer & Fasting: www.nationaldayofprayer.org.au

Facebook: www.facebook.com/nationaldayofprayerandfasting

