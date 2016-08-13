Australian Government’s Council for the Arts Continues Investing in Nashville Music Community

The Australian Government’s Council for the Arts has named country artist Ruby Boots (Bex Chilcott) as the recipient of the Nashville Songwriter Residency grant.

In its fourth year, the $15,000 grant is the result of a partnership between the Australia Council’s Music Board and Nashville-based producer, Mark Moffatt. Through the residency, Chilcott, who is signed to UMG/Lost Highway Australia, will reside in Nashville for three months, providing her the opportunity to work alongside the music community and further her network of artist and industry relationships.

Chilcott, whose music spans rock and roll, Gospel, country and folk music traditions, spoke of her experience saying, “Having done countless trips to Nashville to write, record and perform over the past four years makes being awarded the Nashville residency even more special. Being given the opportunity to live in a city that I love more than any other in the world and spending time solely on my craft is life changing, and one of the most rewarding things that has come my way. I am so happy to be here building my musical community and writing songs for my second album — a dream come true!”

Moffatt stated, “Australia is a leading global A&R source for Country and Americana, so I am thrilled that the Arts Council of Australia continues to focus its resources on Nashville. The grant not only provides the opportunity for Bex [Chilcott] to experience Nashville’s creative community for an extended period, but will also allow her to consolidate the following she has gained on her recent US national tour with The Waifs."

Since 2011, The West Australian Music Awards has recognized Chilcott as the “Best Country Music Act” five consecutive times. The release of her debut album, Solitude, from alt-country label UMG/Lost Highway Records in Australia, has gone onto achieve international success and led to touring opportunities with with Kris Kristofferson, Tony Joe White, Justin Townes Earle, Shovels and Rope, Shakey Graves, and Nikki Lane. In 2015, Chilcott received the prestigious Professional Development Award from APRA, the Australian Performing Rights Association.

While in Nashville, Ruby Boots [Chilcott] can be seen live in multiple venues throughout Music City, including her performance at the official showcase during the Americana Music Festival, with more shows to be announced.

Aug 7 - City Winery, Eldon Thacker Show

Aug 17 - The East Room

Aug 22 - The Basement

Sep 23 - Americana Music Festival Official Showcase - The Basement

Sep 24 - Sounds Australia Aussie BBQ — AMA Showcase

For more information on Ruby Boots and the residency program, visit http://nashvilleresidency.com/2016-recipient-ruby-boots/.

