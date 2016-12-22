Australia Asks World to Welcome New Year in Prayer

Australia Christian prayer leaders invite their brothers and sisters in Christ, prayer groups, prayer networks and churches to join with them all over the world to pray at sunrise on New Year's Day 2017 at a public location such as a hill, lookout or landmark in your city or town.

See 2017 short promo video: www.youtube.com/watch?feature=youtu.be&v=LSTHRAixKOQ

Pat Steele, a prayer and worship leader in Wollongong Australia, said, "We encourage you to pray the Lord's Prayer together aloud as the sun rises and make a declaration that Jesus Christ is Lord of your life, your family, your region and your nation. At your location you might like to include praise and worship, prayers and scripture readings. You could even take communion, shine a torch or light a candle and fellowship together as you pray. You can pray for up to 30 minutes or longer. It is up to you."

Warwick Marsh, coordinator for Australia's National Day of Prayer & Fasting said, "During this time of prayer we want to thank God for our respective nations and pray for revival and transformation, that God will bring healing to our land as it says in 2 Chronicles 7:14. We want to pray for our government and church leaders. We also want to pray for the next generation of young prayer leaders and evangelists to arise. Let us all pray for a great proclamation of the gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ in our own nation and all around the world."

Marsh continued, "In declaring Jesus Christ as Lord at this worldwide Sunrise Prayer Relay we are circling the globe with prayer, praise and worship and surrendering our lives to Jesus Christ for the glory of God. Psalms 113:3 says, 'From the rising of the sun to the place where it sets, the name of the Lord is to be praised.' Use the prayer resources on the website and social media and register your location at: www.sunriseprayerrelay.org Our hope and prayer is that with your help, this worldwide Prayer Relay will go viral."

Share photos and videos from your location on social media.

Use the hashtag: #sunriseprayerrelay

Website: www.sunriseprayerelay.org

Facebook: www.facebook.com/sunriseprayerrelay

Instagram: www.instagram.com/sunriseprayerrelay

Longer Video: www.youtube.com/watch?v=FybiSXxbl6Q