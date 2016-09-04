Americana Music Association Partners with Oklahoma Arts Organizations for 2016 AmericanaFest

The Americana Music Association is proud to partner with our friends at the Oklahoma Film + Music Office (Studio Oklahoma), the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts and Culture as well as the Woody Guthrie Center to present a prolific array of panels, musical events, parties and special programs at AmericanaFest, September 20-25.Okie native Woody Guthrie will be posthumously awarded this year’s President’s Award at the 15th Annual Honors & Awards show.

Earlier that afternoon, the iconic singer-songwriter’s lyrical relevancy promoting social justice, peace and equality will be the subject of a panel presented in partnership with the Woody Guthrie Center in Tulsa, OK, moderated by Smithsonian Folkways Archivist Jeff Place.

Another honorary highlight will be author Greg Vandy’s book reading and signing of 26 Songs in 30 Days: Woody Guthrie’s Columbia River Songs & the Planned Promised Land in the Pacific Northwest.

The commemoration of Guthrie’s legacy will continue with a stellar musical presentation by Del McCoury as he will perform selections from Del and Woody, a record comprised of a marriage between Guthrie’s lost lyrics and his own musical interpretations for them. The special performance will also feature companion videos for each song.

In partnership with Studio Oklahoma, Music Historian Dr. Hugh Foley will moderate an Oklahoma Music panel and discuss the rich history of Oklahoma musicians and how their voices have contributed to the music industry of today.

One of these voices is 2010 Americana Lifetime Achievement Award for Performance honoree Wanda Jackson who will be at the Bluebird Café to highlight her life and musical career, presented by Change the Conversation.

As a further testament to the musical talent stemming from the state, Studio Oklahoma will also present a showcase at 3rd & Lindsley featuring Jimmy LaFave, Carter Sampson, John Moreland, Wanda Jackson, Parker Millsap, and Jared Deck.

In addition, a celebration of the Red Dirt state’s musical roots will be held at The Filming Station including performances by LaFave, Sampson and more, hosted by Studio Oklahoma.

Want to know more about Oklahoma arts and culture? Please stop by and say “hi” to our friends at Studio Oklahoma, the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts and Culture and the Woody Guthrie Center as they will have booths at the Exhibit Hall located at the Sheraton Nashville Downtown Hotel.

About the Americana Music Association

The Americana Music Association is a professional not-for-profit trade organization whose mission is to advocate for the authentic voice of American roots music around the world. The Association produces events throughout the year; including the Americana Music Festival & Conference and the critically acclaimed Americana Honors & Awards program. The Americana Music Association receives enormous support from the Tennessee Department of Tourism, Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp, Epiphone, Lagunitas Brewing Company, Music City Networks, ASCAP, BMI, SESAC, SoundExchange, and AT&T. For more information, or to purchase an Americana Music Festival & Conference registration, please visit www.americanamusic.org.

About AmericanaFest

The 17th annual Americana Music Festival & Conference will take place September 20-25, 2016. The event brings together fans and music industry professionals alike, offering six days of celebration through seminars, panels and networking opportunities by day and raw, battery recharging showcases each night. The Americana Honors & Awards Show is the featured performance of the festivities, taking place at the historic Ryman Auditorium. T Bone Burnett will be delivering the keynote speech.

