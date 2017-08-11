'Alter Egos' with Robert Amaya to Release Sept. 5

The new comedy "Alter Egos" is releasing Sept. 5, 2017 from Bridgestone Multimedia Group. The movie trailer looks catchy, light-hearted and upbeat.

Desperate to see their church grow, Pastor John (Robert Amaya, MOM’S NIGHT OUT, COURAGEOUS) and wife Betsy (Erin Bethea, FIREPROOF) do the unthinkable and change their church Christmas pageant.

Flabbergasted, elderly choir director Mary Margaret (Sallie Wanchisn) leads the choir to boycott. Facing termination, Pastor John resorts to disguising himself as an old man to bridge the generation gap, win over Mary, and lead the choir back to the church.

When he discovers that the wounds run deeper than he first suspected, Pastor John must learn to love the unlovable or risk the ruin of his church and family. Also stars comedienne Victoria Jackson (SNL).

Recommended for both kids and adults, "Alter Egos: is rated MPAA: NR. The Dove Foundation has rated it as “Dove Faith Friendly”" and "Suitable for all ages” The movie deals with themes of Loving the “unlovable, ”Reconciliation, Conflict resolution and Change versus tradition,

Readers may buy tickets, access video, photos, downloads, news, theaters and more here: https://www.altaregosmovie.com

Run time: 88 min.

CONTEST: 1 FREE DVD will be issued to a lucky contest winner. Stay tuned for details!

#AltarEgosL3

Related:

"All Saints" Coming in Aug. Starring John Corbett

Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith Announce 2017 Christmas Tour

Gospel Music Association Announces Nominees for 48th Annual GMA Dove Awards

Join the discussion on Facebook









Use this link to shop Amazon.com and support Christian Activities

