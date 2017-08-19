Contest: 'Alter Egos' Free Movie Tickets!

Enjoy the holidays with the new family-friendly movie 'Alter Egos' set to Release Sept. 5, 2017.

The movie stars Robert Amaya and is about tradition vs. change and reconciliation all centered around an annual church Christmas pageant.

Bring the fun home for Christmas if you are the lucky winner by emailing us and telling us why you read Christian Activities, how long you have been a reader and what your favorite thing is about our site. We also welcome any suggestions or feedback.

The contest winner will receive 1 physical DVD shipped directly to them from the studio.

* Email info@christianactivities.com

* Tell us why you read CA, how long you have been a reader and what you like best about our site.

Related:

'Alter Egos' with Robert Amaya to Release Sept. 5

"All Saints" Coming in Aug. Starring John Corbett

Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith Announce 2017 Christmas Tour

Gospel Music Association Announces Nominees for 48th Annual GMA Dove Awards

#AltarEgosL3

Join the discussion on Facebook









Use this link to shop Amazon.com and support Christian Activities

