'All Saints' with John Corbett a Family-Friendly Film

"All Saints" starring John Corbet is based on the true story of salesman-turned-pastor Michael Spurlock (Corbett), the tiny church he was ordered to shut down, and a group of refugees from Southeast Asia in need of a safe place to call home.

Although the movie is slow moving and stilted in places, it is full of humor, drama and hope. Corbett plays the well-intentioned but sometimes clueless Spurlock well although the writing does not allow him to fully develop the character. However, Corbett breathes life into a likable, flawed and sometimes one-dimensional character.

Erin Bethea plays his supportive and equally one-dimensional wife. Chonda Pierce and a smattering of country-bumpkin-esque extras make up the dispirited, lackluster, rural congregation. Nelson Lee turns in a noteworthy performance as Ye Win, leader of the Karen refugees from Burma.

Even with its handful of small flaws, the family-friendly movie is entertaining enough to be worth watching, especially considering the wholesomeness of the material.

"All Saints" hits theaters today, August 25, 2017.

Watch the trailer here

http://www.level3digital.com/All-Saints

I received a free pass for reviewing this movie.

