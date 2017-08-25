'All Saints' with John Corbett a Family-Friendly Film

by:
"All Saints" starring John Corbet is based on the true story of salesman-turned-pastor Michael Spurlock (Corbett), the tiny church he was ordered to shut down, and a group of refugees from Southeast Asia in need of a safe place to call home.
Although the movie is slow moving and stilted in places, it is full of humor, drama and hope. Corbett plays the well-intentioned but sometimes clueless Spurlock well although the writing does not allow him to fully develop the character. However, Corbett breathes life into a likable, flawed and sometimes one-dimensional character.
Erin Bethea plays his supportive and equally one-dimensional wife. Chonda Pierce and a smattering of country-bumpkin-esque extras make up the dispirited, lackluster, rural congregation. Nelson Lee turns in a noteworthy performance as Ye Win, leader of the Karen refugees from Burma.
Even with its handful of small flaws, the family-friendly movie is entertaining enough to be worth watching, especially considering the wholesomeness of the material.
"All Saints" hits theaters today, August 25, 2017.
Watch the trailer here
http://www.level3digital.com/All-Saints
I received a free pass for reviewing this movie.
Related:
John Corbett: The Importance of Saying Yes
Contest: Win 2 Tickets to see 'All Saints'
'Alter Egos' with Robert Amaya to Release Sept. 5
"All Saints" Coming in Aug. Starring John Corbett
#AllSaintsL3
Join the discussion on Facebook
Use this link to shop Amazon.com and support Christian Activities