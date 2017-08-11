"All Saints" Coming in Aug. Starring John Corbett

The trailer is out for the new movie "All Saints" starring John Corbett. The movies is based on the inspiring true story of salesman-turned-pastor Michael Spurlock (Corbett), the tiny church he was ordered to shut down, and a group of refugees from Southeast Asia. Together, they risked everything to plant seeds for a future that might just save them all.

The faith-based film features themes of Faith, Hope, Community and Church.

"All Saints" stars Corbett (MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING, “Northern Exposure”) and Cara Buono (“Stranger Things”, “Mad Men”, PAPER TOWNS). Nashville actress Melissa Nyenhuis ("Nashville," "Still the King") makes an appearance as a real estate agent.

From the trailer the movie looks to be a combination of touching drama spiced with humor and culture clashes. "All Saints" will be in Theaters August 25, 2017.

Watch the trailer here

http://www.level3digital.com/All-Saints

#AllSaintsL3

