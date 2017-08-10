Alan Jackson to Rerelease Precious Memories, Live at the Ryman on DVD

Country music superstar Alan Jackson is scheduled to rerelease a LIVE DVD recording entitled Precious Memories, Live at the Ryman in conjunction with Gaither Music Group. Available everywhere on August 11th, the video features Jackson’s stage performances of songs from his first gospel recording, Precious Memories, originally released in 2006. RFD-TV will premiere a TV special surrounding the release tonight at 6:30pm EST.

Recorded to honor his mother’s request that he release an album of gospel classics, the Precious Memories audio recording quickly made its way to the top of the sales charts and into the hearts of fans, selling over 1.8 million copies and earning a Platinum certification by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Taped at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium, fondly known as “The Mother Church of Country Music” in Nashville, TN, the DVD collection, produced by Martin Fischer and directed by James Burton Yockey, captures Jackson’s familiar, warm tones singing signature renditions of traditional hymns and gospel favorites. The DVD also includes behind-the-scenes interviews with him, his mother and his wife as he reflects on his musical roots.

Jackson says of the project, “I grew up singing just about every one of these songs. And I love that sound, of that organ, and that music really stuck with me and, I’m sure, affected how I hear songs now and write songs, ‘cause a lot of those old songs are really pretty, simple melodies that stick with you. These songs mean a lot to me. And I’m proud that Gaither is rereleasing the DVD. It was a very special moment to perform these songs at the Ryman with my mama in the audience.”

The Precious Memories DVD will be featured as part of a television special airing on DirecTV, Dish TV, RFD-TV, TBN, PBS, The Heartland Network, GaitherTV, FamilyNet, CTN, GMC, GMTN, Guardian, Liberty, TCT and TLN. It will air in Canada on Vision TV, CTS, The Miracle Channel and Hope TV. The video will be promoted via Gaither Music Group’s website, consumer catalog, digital assets, social media and YouTube channel.

Precious Memories, Live at the Ryman will be exclusively distributed by Capitol Christian Music Group and Universal Music and will be available throughout general market stores and the Christian marketplace in addition to online retailers including Walmart, iTunes, Amazon, www.gaither.com and www.alanjackson.com.

