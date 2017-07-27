Actress Candace Cameron Bure Releases New Book on Fashion and Style

Actress, producer and New York Times bestselling author Candace Cameron Bure, perhaps still best known for "Full House" and "Fuller House," will release her new lifestyle book, “Staying Stylish: Cultivating a Confident Look, Style, and Attitude” (Zondervan) that teaches women of all ages how they too can live fully and beautifully despite the pressures of everyday life. The hardcover and e-book editions will be available via web and in stores nationwide on November 7, 2017 and are available now for pre-order here.

Bure’s own style inspiration is a fusion of her laid-back Southern California roots coupled with the influences that came from growing up in the entertainment industry. Over the years, inquiries about her outfits became commonplace, one of the driving forces behind the creation of “Staying Stylish.”

“It’s the tips and the tricks that I believe have worked best for me, especially in my 30s and now in my 40s that women can look to,” says Bure. “If they’re just wanting some new ideas — or maybe to step out of their comfort zone.” This universal approach to style is something Bure feels should evolve naturally over a woman’s lifetime as personal tastes change and you realize what works best for your lifestyle.

Bure began her acting career at age five. She is best known for her roles on “Full House” and “Fuller House,” ABC's “Dancing with the Stars,” “The View” and in film. Throughout her career, people have been drawn to her sense of style, grace, poise and confidence, which has set her apart and won her a national stage. In “Staying Stylish,” Bure provides readers with tips, tricks and products she uses to achieve her signature look, while offering insight into how she focuses on inner beauty and her relatable faith.

“Personal style is all about expressing who you are,” says Bure. “It’s about looking within yourself and finding the things you want to tell the world about yourself. It’s about embracing your inner beauty and showing that off. It’s about being silly, being serious, being bold, being happy, being whole—being you. The absolute best way to stay stylish is to stay true to you.”

“Staying Stylish” reflects Bure’s approachable, girl-next-door appeal through highly designed four-color interiors, lots of callouts, and over 100 tips and tricks to achieving beautiful style and confident living.

Whether offering tips for quick-and-easy foolproof morning beauty routines, advice on how to get out of your rut (i.e. attitude, fitness and style), or the importance of achieving beauty from the inside out (maintaining a well-nourished spirit), “Staying Stylish” provides clear vision, inspiration and motivation for women of all ages and walks of life who will want to capture some of Bure’s personal charm and style for themselves.

For more information, please visit:

- Website: http://candacecameronbure.net/

- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/candacecameron

- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/candacecbure/

- Twitter: https://twitter.com/candacecbure

- Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/candacecbure/

This Lifestyle Title from the “Fuller House” actress releases November 7, 2017 through Zondervan.

About Candace Cameron Bure

Actress, producer, New York Times bestselling author and inspirational speaker, Candace Cameron Bure is both outspoken and passionate about her family and faith. Known to millions worldwide from her role as "D.J. Tanner" on the iconic family sitcom Full House, and now with Netflix's hit series Fuller House, currently in production on its third season, Candace continues to flourish in the entertainment industry as role model to women of all ages. With an acting career that started at the age of five, Candace has grown up in show business and has appeared in countless national television commercials, prime-time television hits, made for TV movies and feature films. Candace and her husband, former NHL star Valeri Bure have been happily married since 1996. Together with their three children, Natasha, Lev and Maks, they split their time between Los Angeles and Napa Valley, California.

Candace Cameron Bure Presenter at 2013 Dove Awards Show

2015 K-LOVE Fan Awards in Nashville

Join the discussion on Facebook









Use this link to shop Amazon.com and support Christian Activities

