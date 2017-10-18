48th Annual GMA Dove Awards Warm Up October

The 48th Annual GMA Dove Awards took place Tuesday night, Oct. 17 held at Lipscomb University in Nashville, TN. The afternoon was moderately warm, but the evening brought colder weather. Fortunately, the night honoring the finest in Christian music was heartwarming enough to offset the chill.

Continuing a landmark year, MercyMe received multiple wins at Tuesday night's 48th Annual Gospel Music Association (GMA) Dove Awards winning the notable Artist Of The Year, alongside Pop/Contemporary Album Of The Year (Lifer) and Songwriter of the Year Artist (Bart Millard). The band performed their nominated, chart-topping radio single “Even If” which dominated the Billboard and Mediabase radio charts with a 19-week streak at No. 1.

Chris Tomlin took home his 23rd GMA Dove Award for Worship Album of the Year for Never Lose Sight at the Awards show

Kirk Franklin took home his 19th Dove Award of his career, with his chart-topper “My World Needs You” winning Contemporary Gospel/Urban Recorded Song of the Year. Donnie McClurkin garnered his 4th Dove Award win for his latest chart-topping album The Journey (Live), awarded in the category of Traditional Gospel Album of the Year.

Held at Lipscomb University’s Allen Arena to honor inspiring Christian/Gospel entertainment from Rock, Pop and Gospel to Country, Spanish Language, film and more, the night also featured one-of-a-kind performances from artists across the world.

Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) will exclusively air the awards show on Sunday, Oct. 22 at 8 p.m. CST.

YEAR CATEGORY TITLE WINNER(S)

2017 Song of the Year (Category 1) “What A Beautiful Name” (writers) Ben Fielding, Brooke Ligertwood

2017 Songwriter of the Year - Artist (Category 2) Bart Millard

2017 Songwriter of the Year - Non-Artist (Category 3) Bernie Herms

2017 Contemporary Christian Artist of the Year (Category 4) Casting Crowns

2017 Southern Gospel Artist of the Year (Category 5) Gaither Vocal Band

2017 Gospel Artist of the Year (Category 6) CeCe Winans

2017 Artist of the Year (Category 7) MercyMe

2017 New Artist of the Year (Category 8) Zach Williams

2017 Producer of the Year (Category 9) Bernie Herms

2017 Rap/Hip Hop Recorded Song of the Year (Category 10)

2017 Rock/Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year (Category 11) “HARD LOVE (feat. Lauren Daigle)” NEEDTOBREATHE; (writers) Bo Rinehart, Bear Rinehart

2017 Pop/Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year (Category 12) (TIE)

“Eye of the Storm (feat. GabeReal)” "Eye of the Storm"; Ryan Stevenson; (writers) Bryan Fowler, Ryan Stevenson

“Chain Breaker” "Chain Breaker"; Zach Williams; (writers) Jonathan Smith, Mia Fieldes, Zach Williams

2017 Southern Gospel Recorded Song of the Year (Category 13) “Better Together” Gaither Vocal Band; (writers) William J. Gaither, Reba Rambo-McGuire, Dony McGuire, Chip Davis

2017 Bluegrass/Country/Roots Recorded Song of the Year (Category 14) “When Grandpa Sang Amazing Grace” Nelons; (writers) Wayne Haun, Barbara Huffman

2017 Contemporary Gospel/Urban Recorded Song of the Year (Category 15) “My World Needs You” Kirk Franklin ; (writer) Kirk Franklin

2017 Traditional Gospel Recorded Song of the Year (Category 16) “Change Me” Tamela Mann; (writer) Thomas Clay

2017 Urban Worship Recorded Song of the Year (Category 17) “Joy” VaShawn Mitchell; (writers) Pat Barrett, Tony Brown

2017 Spanish Language Recorded Song of the Year (Category 18) “No Hay Lugar Más Alto (feat. Christine D’Clario)” Miel San Marcos; (writers) Josue 'Josh' Morales, Luis Morales Jr.

2017 Worship Song of the Year (Category 19) “What A Beautiful Name” (writers) Ben Fielding, Brooke Ligertwood

2017 Rap/Hip Hop Album of the Year (Category 20) The Waiting Room Trip Lee (producers) Gabriel Azucena, James Foye III, John McNeil, Joel McNeil, Alex Medina, Allen Swoope, Almondo Cresso, Chris Mackey, Joseph Prielozny, Tyshane Thompson

2017 Rock/Contemporary Album of the Year (Category 21) H A R D L O V E NEEDTOBREATHE (producers) NEEDTOBREATHE, Jon Levine, Dave Tozer, Ed Cash, Ido Zmishlany

2017 Pop/Contemporary Album of the Year (Category 22) Lifer MercyMe (producers) Ben Glover, David Garcia

2017 Southern Gospel Album of the Year (Category 23) Resurrection Joseph Habedank (producer) Wayne Haun

2017 Bluegrass/Country/Roots Album of the Year (Category 24) Sing It Now: Songs Of Faith And Hope Reba McEntire (producers) Reba McEntire, Jay DeMarcus, Doug Sisemore

2017 Contemporary Gospel/Urban Album of the Year (Category 25) Let Them Fall In Love CeCe Winans (producers) Alvin Love III, Tommy Sims

2017 Traditional Gospel Album of the Year (Category 26) The Journey LIVE Donnie McClurkin (producers) Donnie McClurkin, Trent Phillips, Tre' Corley

2017 Spanish Language Album of the Year (Category 28) Confío Jaci Velasquez (producers) David Leonard, Chris Bevins

2017 Worship Album of the Year (Category 29) Never Lose Sight Chris Tomlin (producers) Ross Copperman, Jeremy Edwardson, Ed Cash

2017 Christmas / Special Event Album of the Year (Category 32) Tennessee Christmas Amy Grant (producers) Mac McAnally, Marshall Altman, Ed Cash

2017 Musical / Choral Collection of the Year (Category 33)

For the full list of 2017 Dove Award winners go to http://doveawards.com/2017-winners/

